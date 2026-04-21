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HomeNewsWorld‘Won’t Negotiate Under Threat’: Iran Hardens Stance, Warns US Of ‘New Battlefield Cards’

‘Won’t Negotiate Under Threat’: Iran Hardens Stance, Warns US Of ‘New Battlefield Cards’

Iran Rejects Talks Under Threat: Iran and the U.S. exchange sharp warnings ahead of ceasefire talks, raising fears of renewed conflict if fragile diplomacy collapses.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 10:11 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran rejects negotiations under threats from Donald Trump.
  • Ceasefire talks are strained before April 22 deadline.
  • Disputes over nuclear program and Strait of Hormuz persist.

Iran Rejects Talks Under Threat: Tensions between Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf and Donald Trump have escalated sharply, casting a shadow over fragile diplomatic efforts tied to an impending ceasefire deadline. Accusing Washington of undermining negotiations, Ghalibaf said Tehran would refuse to engage under pressure or threats.

Iran Rejects Talks Under Threat

Posting on X, Ghalibaf alleged that the United States was attempting to convert dialogue into a “surrender table.” He warned that Iran could unveil “new options on the battlefield” if tensions spiral further, signaling a readiness to escalate if provoked.

Ghalibaf said, "Trump, by imposing a siege and violating the ceasefire, seeks to turn this negotiating table— in his own imagination— into a table of surrender or to justify renewed warmongering.   We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats, and in the past two weeks, we have prepared to reveal new cards on the battlefield."

Ceasefire Talks Under Strain

The exchange comes just days before the April 22 ceasefire deadline, with planned discussions in Islamabad seen as a crucial opportunity to de-escalate. However, uncertainty surrounds Iran’s participation. Trump acknowledged that while both sides had initially agreed to attend, Tehran’s final decision remains unclear.

In remarks to PBS News, Trump underscored the stakes, warning that without tangible progress, “lots of bombs start going off.” The statement highlighted Washington’s dual-track approach—pushing for diplomacy while signaling preparedness for military escalation if talks fail.

Nuclear Disputes and Strategic Flashpoints

At the core of the standoff are long-standing disagreements over Iran’s nuclear ambitions and recent disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global energy supplies. Although a temporary ceasefire has halted direct confrontations, mutual distrust continues to dominate the narrative.

Iranian state media has hinted at a possible boycott of the Islamabad talks, citing what it describes as excessive U.S. demands and shifting negotiating positions. The rhetoric underscores the fragile nature of the truce and the challenges in sustaining diplomatic momentum.

Tehran’s Diplomatic Pushback

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has also stepped up criticism of Washington’s actions. In discussions with Ishaq Dar, he pointed to “provocative actions and repeated ceasefire violations” as key barriers to progress.

Araghchi conveyed similar concerns to Sergey Lavrov, arguing that U.S. conduct contradicts its stated commitment to diplomacy. He maintained that Iran would take all necessary steps to protect its national interests if tensions escalate further.

Meanwhile, President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated Tehran’s long-standing distrust of Washington, stating that “Iranians do not submit to force.” His comments followed Trump’s warning that Iran would “be hit very hard” if no agreement is reached before the ceasefire expires.

Strait Of Hormuz: A Volatile Theatre

Compounding tensions, the United States Navy has imposed restrictions on Iranian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has condemned the move as unlawful and warned of retaliation if military pressure intensifies.

The developments reflect a precarious balance between diplomacy and confrontation. 

ALSO READ: Trump Claims ‘Big Win’ In Iran War As Ceasefire Deadline Ends Tomorrow: 'Under No Pressure...'

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Iran rejected talks with the US?

Iran, represented by Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, has rejected talks under threat, accusing the US of attempting to turn negotiations into a

What are Iran's concerns regarding the ceasefire talks?

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has criticized

What is the significance of the Strait of Hormuz in this conflict?

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical artery for global energy supplies, and recent disruptions and US restrictions on Iranian vessels there have compounded tensions.

What are the potential consequences if the ceasefire talks fail?

Donald Trump has warned that

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 09:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Pakistan Trump Iran Ceasefire Iran US Talks US Iran War Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf
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