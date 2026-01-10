Iran’s Unrest Turns Iconic: Why Women Burn Khamenei Photos During Protests

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Iran continues to see anti-government protests across country amid escalating tensions and sharp rhetoric from US President Donald Trump, with striking visuals from the demonstrations going viral on social media. Videos circulating online show Iranian women lighting cigarettes using burnt photographs of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, symbolising open defiance of both political authority and long-standing social restrictions. The protests, which began in late December, have intensified into one of the most serious challenges faced by Iran’s clerical establishment since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Deaths Rise Amid Internet Blackout While the authenticity of several viral clips could not be independently verified, additional visuals from Tehran reportedly show women burning their headscarves in public bonfires, further underscoring resistance to compulsory hijab laws. According to a doctor quoted by TIME Magazine, at least 217 protesters have died across six hospitals in Iran, with most fatalities allegedly caused by live ammunition. The unrest has prompted Iranian authorities to impose a nationwide internet blackout and cut landline services, significantly restricting the flow of information.

ALSO READ | Putin Next After Maduro? Trump Responds To Whether US Will Take Action Against Russian President

Internet monitoring group NetBlocks confirmed a sharp drop in connectivity, describing the shutdown as a deliberate measure to curb protest coordination and limit public visibility. Amnesty International also criticised the move, stating that the blackout appeared aimed at concealing human rights violations during the crackdown. Originally driven by economic grievances such as rising food prices and inflation, the protests have increasingly taken on an overtly political tone, with demonstrators chanting anti-government slogans. In parts of Tehran, residents were seen banging pots and honking car horns in support of the protests, according to visuals verified by AFP.

Global Leaders React To Unrest

In his first public response, Ayatollah Khamenei described protesters as “vandals” and “saboteurs,” while Trump warned that Iran’s leadership was facing serious trouble and hinted at possible military action. European leaders, including those from France, the UK, and Germany, issued a joint statement condemning the killing of protesters and urging Iranian authorities to exercise restraint.