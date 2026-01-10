Iran’s Unrest Turns Iconic: Why Women Burn Khamenei Photos During Protests

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldIran’s Unrest Turns Iconic: Why Women Burn Khamenei Photos During Protests

Viral visuals of Iranian women burning photos of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have emerged as nationwide protests intensify amid an internet blackout.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 10 Jan 2026 04:00 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Iran continues to see anti-government protests across country amid escalating tensions and sharp rhetoric from US President Donald Trump, with striking visuals from the demonstrations going viral on social media. Videos circulating online show Iranian women lighting cigarettes using burnt photographs of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, symbolising open defiance of both political authority and long-standing social restrictions. The protests, which began in late December, have intensified into one of the most serious challenges faced by Iran’s clerical establishment since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Deaths Rise Amid Internet Blackout

While the authenticity of several viral clips could not be independently verified, additional visuals from Tehran reportedly show women burning their headscarves in public bonfires, further underscoring resistance to compulsory hijab laws. According to a doctor quoted by TIME Magazine, at least 217 protesters have died across six hospitals in Iran, with most fatalities allegedly caused by live ammunition. The unrest has prompted Iranian authorities to impose a nationwide internet blackout and cut landline services, significantly restricting the flow of information.

Internet monitoring group NetBlocks confirmed a sharp drop in connectivity, describing the shutdown as a deliberate measure to curb protest coordination and limit public visibility. Amnesty International also criticised the move, stating that the blackout appeared aimed at concealing human rights violations during the crackdown. Originally driven by economic grievances such as rising food prices and inflation, the protests have increasingly taken on an overtly political tone, with demonstrators chanting anti-government slogans. In parts of Tehran, residents were seen banging pots and honking car horns in support of the protests, according to visuals verified by AFP.

Global Leaders React To Unrest

In his first public response, Ayatollah Khamenei described protesters as “vandals” and “saboteurs,” while Trump warned that Iran’s leadership was facing serious trouble and hinted at possible military action. European leaders, including those from France, the UK, and Germany, issued a joint statement condemning the killing of protesters and urging Iranian authorities to exercise restraint.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the prominent visuals emerging from the anti-government protests in Iran?

Striking visuals include Iranian women lighting cigarettes with burnt photos of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and burning their headscarves in public.

What is the reported death toll of the protests?

According to a doctor quoted by TIME Magazine, at least 217 protesters have died across six hospitals, with most fatalities allegedly due to live ammunition.

How have Iranian authorities responded to the protests?

Authorities have imposed a nationwide internet blackout and cut landline services to restrict information flow and protest coordination.

What were the initial causes of the protests, and how have they evolved?

Initially driven by economic grievances like rising food prices, the protests have increasingly taken on a political tone with anti-government slogans.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 10 Jan 2026 04:00 PM (IST)
Internet Shutdown Amnesty Iran Khamenei
