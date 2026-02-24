Thousands of Iranians received a text message in Persian stating,
'Trump Is A Man Of Action, Wait...': Iranians Receive Mysterious Message As Protests Reignite
The US embassy in Lebanon evacuated staff, and Iran vowed a fierce response to any attack. Anti-government protests also reignited at Iranian universities.
Thousands across Iran reportedly received an unexpected message on their mobile phones on Monday: “The US President is a man of action. Wait and see.” The text, sent in Persian from an anonymous number, has added a fresh layer of unease to an already volatile standoff between Tehran and Washington.
Iran International, citing state media, reported the alert as fears of military escalation intensify. The development comes as US President Donald Trump sharpens his rhetoric against Iran’s leadership and builds up military assets across the Middle East, fuelling speculation that a strike could be imminent.
Trump has publicly stated he is considering a “limited military strike” on Iran, even as diplomats prepare for a fresh round of talks in Geneva on Thursday. The parallel tracks of diplomacy and deterrence have left the region on edge.
Diplomatic Window Narrows
On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told CBS there remains a “good chance” of reaching a diplomatic solution to the dispute over Iran’s nuclear programme. However, he stressed that Tehran would not bow to pressure created by the US military build-up.
Iran says it is finalising a proposal on its nuclear activities and plans to present a draft agreement to mediators in the coming days. While Tehran insists its programme is strictly for civilian purposes, Western governments remain unconvinced, suspecting ambitions to develop a nuclear weapon.
Trump, for his part, signalled last week that Iran has no more than 15 days to strike a deal. If it fails to do so, he suggested, the United States could act using the aircraft and naval forces it has deployed to the region in recent weeks.
Region Braces As Warnings Grow Louder
The diplomatic tension is already rippling across neighbouring countries. The US embassy in Lebanon evacuated dozens of staff members on Monday as a precaution, according to LBCI Lebanon News, citing anticipated regional developments.
Tehran has issued a stark warning in response to Trump’s threat. Iranian officials said any American attack would be met “ferociously”, underscoring the high stakes should talks collapse.
Nationwide Protests Reignite
Beyond the diplomatic corridors, domestic unrest is resurfacing. University students marked the start of a new semester with renewed anti-government protests, reviving slogans heard during nationwide demonstrations that peaked in January and were met with a deadly crackdown, according to AFP.
Protests spread to several campuses, including the all-women Al Zahra University in Tehran. Students chanted anti-government slogans and reportedly burned and tore an Iranian flag. The demonstrations, however, did not spill onto city streets.
A Telegram channel for Iranian students, Anjmotahed, alleged that members of the Basij, a state-backed militia, attacked students at Sharif University in Tehran, leaving several injured. An ambulance was seen arriving at the campus, the channel said. Universities have since sent text messages warning students of potential disciplinary consequences for participating in protests.
Related Video
Breaking News: Swami Avimukteshwaranand Faces POCSO Probe, Prayagraj Police Collect Evidence in Varanasi
Frequently Asked Questions
What unexpected message did Iranians receive on their phones?
Why are there fears of military escalation between the US and Iran?
Fears are escalating due to President Trump's sharpened rhetoric against Iran and the build-up of US military assets in the Middle East. Trump has also publicly stated he is considering a
What is Iran's stance on its nuclear program and potential negotiations?
Iran claims its nuclear program is for civilian purposes and is finalizing a proposal to present to mediators. However, they state they will not bow to pressure from the US military build-up.
What are the domestic developments within Iran?
University students have reignited anti-government protests at the start of a new semester. There are also allegations of attacks on students by a state-backed militia at Sharif University.