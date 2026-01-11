US, Israel 'Legitimate Targets': Iran's Stern Warning Over Strike Fears Amid Nationwide Unrest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Iran’s parliament speaker has warned that the United States military and Israel would be considered “legitimate targets” if Washington carries out a strike on the Islamic Republic, escalating tensions as President Donald Trump has openly threatened action against Tehran.

The warning came amid dramatic scenes in Iran’s parliament, where lawmakers rushed the dais, chanting “Death to America!” Iranian state television broadcast the session live as Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, a hard-liner and former presidential candidate, delivered a defiant address.

Threats Of Retaliation, And More

Qalibaf praised Iranian police and the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, particularly its volunteer Basij force, for having “stood firm” during the ongoing protests. He also issued a stark warning about the treatment of those detained.

“The people of Iran should know that we will deal with them in the most severe way and punish those who are arrested,” he said.

Turning his focus outward, Qalibaf directly threatened Israel, repeatedly referring to it as “the occupied territory” and the US military presence in the region.

“In the event of an attack on Iran, both the occupied territory and all American military centres, bases and ships in the region will be our legitimate targets,” he said, adding that Iran would not necessarily wait to be attacked before acting.

‘Not Limited To Reacting After An Action’

Qalibaf went further, signalling that Tehran could consider pre-emptive measures if it believes a threat is imminent.

“Within the framework of legitimate defence, we do not consider ourselves limited to reacting after an action, and we are telling Trump and his allies in the region not to make a miscalculation,” he said, describing the US president as “delusional,” according to a UK-based Iranian media outlet.

In a separate statement during the same parliamentary session, Qalibaf reportedly repeated the warning in even stronger terms, again naming Israel and US military bases, ships and facilities across the region as potential targets.

How serious Iran is about launching a strike remains unclear, particularly after its air defences were badly damaged during a 12-day conflict with Israel in June. Any decision to enter a wider war would ultimately rest with Iran’s 86-year-old Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The US military has said it is “postured with forces that span the full range of combat capability” in the Middle East to defend American troops, partners and allies.

Protests, Deaths And Detentions

The sharp rhetoric comes as protests challenging Iran’s theocratic system entered their third week. Demonstrations continued in Tehran and Mashhad into Sunday, with activists saying at least 116 people have been killed in violence linked to the unrest, according to the Associated Press.

With internet services disrupted and phone lines cut across large parts of the country, it has become increasingly difficult to assess the true scale of the protests. However, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said around 2,600 people have been detained so far.

President Trump has publicly expressed support for the protesters, writing on social media: “Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!”