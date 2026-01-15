Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Trump Claims Iran Killings 'Stopped' After His Warning As Tehran Rejects Execution Claims

Trump Claims Iran Killings 'Stopped' After His Warning As Tehran Rejects Execution Claims

Trump indicated a potential pause in US military action against Iran, citing assurances that violence against protesters had ceased.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 08:01 AM (IST)

President Donald Trump on Wednesday indicated that the United States may hold off on any immediate military action against Iran, citing assurances from contacts he described as being “on the other side” that violence against protesters had stopped. His remarks pointed to a temporary easing of tensions even as Washington continues to closely watch developments inside Iran.

White House Strikes A Cautious Note

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said he had received information from “very important sources” suggesting that Iranian authorities had halted the killing of demonstrators amid widespread unrest. He cautioned, however, that this restraint would be closely scrutinised, warning he would be “very upset” if the violence resumed.

The president’s comments came shortly after the US began drawing down some personnel from a military base in Qatar, a move driven by fears that the standoff with Tehran could escalate quickly. While Trump acknowledged that Washington had received what he called a “very good statement” from Tehran, he made clear that all options remain on the table, including the possibility of military action if circumstances change.

Tehran Pushes Back On Execution Claims

Later in the day, Iran sought to address growing international concern over the fate of detained protesters. Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Fox News that the government had no intention of executing those involved in anti-government demonstrations. “Hanging is out of the question,” he said, rejecting speculation that capital punishment was imminent for protesters.

From Washington, Al Jazeera correspondent Mike Hanna observed that Trump’s latest remarks suggested a softer approach compared with earlier threats. He noted that while the president continues to consult his national security team, the tone now appears less confrontational and more cautious.

Airspace Closure, Opposition Figures and Warnings

Adding to the uncertainty, flight-tracking service Flightradar24 reported that Iran briefly shut its airspace to most flights, allowing only international routes with special clearance. The closure was expected to last a little over two hours.

Trump also weighed in on Reza Pahlavi, a prominent opposition figure and son of Iran’s last shah. While describing him as “very nice,” the president questioned whether Pahlavi could generate sufficient support within Iran to challenge the clerical leadership. In remarks to Reuters, Trump went further, suggesting that Iran’s governing system could potentially collapse, though he stopped short of openly backing Pahlavi.

Concerns over individual detainees also surfaced. Relatives of imprisoned protester Erfan Soltani said authorities had told them his execution was postponed, though no details were provided and the family has been unable to verify the claim directly.

Iran’s military leadership, meanwhile, struck a defiant tone. Mohammad Pakpour, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, warned that Iran would respond “decisively” to any intervention by the United States or Israel, accusing both of stoking unrest inside the country.

Published at : 15 Jan 2026 08:01 AM (IST)
