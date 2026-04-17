Iran Opens Strait Of Hormuz To Commercial Shipping During Ceasefire, Says Araghchi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran declares Strait of Hormuz open for commercial shipping.

US President Trump confirms Strait of Hormuz is open.

Crude oil prices drop significantly following the announcement.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has announced that the Strait of Hormuz will remain “completely open” for commercial shipping during the ongoing ceasefire period.

In a post on X, Araghchi said the passage would remain open for all commercial vessels.

In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 17, 2026

“In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran,” he wrote.

Trump Confirms ‘Fully Open’ Strait

US President Donald Trump also confirmed the development on social media, stating that the Strait of Hormuz is “fully open”.

“Iran has just announced that the strait of Iran is fully open and ready for full passage. Thank you!” Trump wrote.

Crude Prices Fall After Announcement

Crude prices have declined by 10 per cent following the announcement of the Strait’s reopening, according to the Associated Press.

Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire Deal

Trump on Thursday announced a 10-day ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon and said efforts were underway to arrange the first meeting between the leaders of the two countries.

The ceasefire forms part of broader US efforts to reach an agreement to end the war with Iran, with Tehran insisting that a Lebanon truce be included in any deal.

The US President said the agreement followed “excellent” phone calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

“These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve peace between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 day ceasefire at 5 P.M. EST,” or 2100 GMT, Trump said on his Truth Social network.

He later added that he expects Netanyahu and Aoun to visit the White House “over the next four or five days”.