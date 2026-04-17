Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIran Opens Strait Of Hormuz To Commercial Shipping During Ceasefire, Says Araghchi

Iran Opens Strait Of Hormuz To Commercial Shipping During Ceasefire, Says Araghchi

The announcement comes in the context of the ongoing ceasefire in Lebanon, with Iran signalling continuity in maritime operations during the truce period.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 07:26 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran declares Strait of Hormuz open for commercial shipping.
  • US President Trump confirms Strait of Hormuz is open.
  • Crude oil prices drop significantly following the announcement.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has announced that the Strait of Hormuz will remain “completely open” for commercial shipping during the ongoing ceasefire period.

In a post on X, Araghchi said the passage would remain open for all commercial vessels.

“In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran,” he wrote.

Trump Confirms ‘Fully Open’ Strait

US President Donald Trump also confirmed the development on social media, stating that the Strait of Hormuz is “fully open”.

“Iran has just announced that the strait of Iran is fully open and ready for full passage. Thank you!” Trump wrote.

Crude Prices Fall After Announcement

Crude prices have declined by 10 per cent following the announcement of the Strait’s reopening, according to the Associated Press.

Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire Deal

Trump on Thursday announced a 10-day ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon and said efforts were underway to arrange the first meeting between the leaders of the two countries.

The ceasefire forms part of broader US efforts to reach an agreement to end the war with Iran, with Tehran insisting that a Lebanon truce be included in any deal.

The US President said the agreement followed “excellent” phone calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

“These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve peace between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 day ceasefire at 5 P.M. EST,” or 2100 GMT, Trump said on his Truth Social network.

He later added that he expects Netanyahu and Aoun to visit the White House “over the next four or five days”.

Related Video

Breaking: akhilesh yadav attacks bjp over women quota bill and governance issues in lok sabha debate

Frequently Asked Questions

Will the Strait of Hormuz remain open for commercial shipping?

Yes, Iran's Foreign Minister has announced that the Strait of Hormuz will remain completely open for all commercial vessels during the ceasefire period.

Who confirmed the Strait of Hormuz is open?

US President Donald Trump also confirmed the development on social media, stating that the Strait of Hormuz is 'fully open'.

What was the impact of the Strait of Hormuz reopening announcement on crude prices?

Crude prices declined by 10 percent following the announcement of the Strait's reopening.

What is the duration of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon?

The ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon is for 10 days, starting at 5 P.M. EST.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 17 Apr 2026 06:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ceasefire Iran Opens Strait Of Hormuz Commercial Shipping Syed Abbas Araghchi Big Relief For Global Trade
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Iran Opens Strait Of Hormuz To Commercial Shipping During Ceasefire, Says Araghchi
Iran Opens Strait Of Hormuz To Commercial Shipping During Ceasefire, Says Araghchi
World
US Drill Brings Libya’s Rival Forces Together In Historic First
US Drill Brings Libya’s Rival Forces Together In Historic First
World
Iran Ridicules Trump’s Peace Deal Claims As ‘Camel Dreams’, Denies Any Uranium Deal
Iran Ridicules Trump’s Peace Deal Claims As ‘Camel Dreams’, Denies Any Uranium Deal
World
Ex-Virginia Lt Governor And Wife Found Dead In Suspected Murder-Suicide Amid Divorce Case
Ex-Virginia Lt Governor And Wife Found Dead In Suspected Murder-Suicide
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: akhilesh yadav attacks bjp over women quota bill and governance issues in lok sabha debate
Breaking: dimple yadav questions govt intent on women reservation bill linking census and delimitation
Parliament Debate: harshimrat kaur badal raises strong objections over delimitation-linked women quota
Parliament Debate: tmc’s kalyan banerjee attacks parties over women’s representation and quota stance
Breaking: supreme court rejects anticipatory bail plea of congress leader pawan khera
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | A Fragile Recovery: The Rupee’s Illusion Of Strength In A Volatile World
Opinion
Embed widget