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English NewsNewsWorldIran Offers To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz Within 7 Days If US Eases Pressure

Iran Offers To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz Within 7 Days If US Eases Pressure

Iran has offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if the US eases military pressure and lifts its blockade on Iranian ports.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 22 Sep 2026 05:57 PM (IST)
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  • Iranian UN delegation authorized for diplomatic engagement with US.

Iran is prepared to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if the United States eases military pressure and lifts its blockade on Iranian ports, Reuters and Japan’s Kyodo News reported. The reported proposal has been conveyed to Washington through mediators and comes amid efforts to revive negotiations between Tehran and the US. The Iranian official quoted in the reports said renewed talks could focus on reaching a permanent end to hostilities between the two countries.

Proposal Sent To US

The proposal was reportedly conveyed to Washington through mediators as part of Tehran’s efforts to restart diplomatic talks with the US.

Kyodo News, which first reported the development, described the move as part of what it called Tehran’s intensified efforts to revive negotiations with Washington.

The senior Iranian official reportedly said the proposal involves reopening the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if the US eases its military pressure and lifts the blockade on Iranian ports.

Also Read: Russia Protests US Visa Refusal For Deputy Foreign Minister Alimov, Calls Move ‘Unfriendly’ During UNGA

UN Delegation Has Authority

Reuters reported that the Iranian delegation currently attending the United Nations General Assembly in New York has been given full authority to revive diplomatic engagement with Washington.

The delegation could therefore play a role in efforts to restart talks between the two sides, according to the report.

It remains unclear whether the senior Iranian official quoted by Kyodo News was the same person who spoke to Reuters.

The reported proposal comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining a key point of contention.

The waterway is a major global energy route, and developments affecting its operation can have wider implications for international shipping and oil markets.

Also Read: Bangladesh Raises Fuel Prices For Third Time In 7 Months; Here’s What Gets Costlier

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Sep 2026 05:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Iran US War Live News Update Iran US War
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