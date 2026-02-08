Narges Mohammadi has reportedly received an additional prison sentence of over seven years. This follows her hunger strike and includes charges of 'gathering and collusion' and propaganda offenses.
Hunger Strike Fallout? Iran Slaps Fresh 7-Year Jail Term On Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi
Iran jails Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi again as nuclear talks with US intensify amid hunger strike and crackdown.
Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate and human rights activist Narges Mohammadi has reportedly been handed an additional prison sentence of more than seven years after launching a hunger strike, according to her supporters and legal representatives. The fresh convictions come as Iranian authorities intensify their crackdown on dissent following nationwide protests, with rights groups alleging thousands were killed in security operations.
Court Sentence Amid Nuclear Talks
Supporters quoted her lawyer Mostafa Nili as saying a Revolutionary Court in Mashhad handed down the sentence, which includes charges related to “gathering and collusion,” propaganda offences and a travel ban. Mohammadi has reportedly been on hunger strike since early February and was previously detained in December during a ceremony honouring a human rights lawyer. The developments come at a sensitive time as Iran continues negotiations with the United States over its nuclear programme to avoid a potential military escalation.
Iran Defiance As Tensions Rise
Iranian officials have reiterated that Tehran’s strength lies in resisting pressure from global powers, even as talks mediated via regional partners attempt to find diplomatic solutions. Iran’s leadership has maintained that its nuclear programme is peaceful, though Western powers and international watchdogs have long expressed concern over uranium enrichment levels nearing weapons-grade thresholds. Meanwhile, Washington has increased military presence in the region and signalled readiness to act if negotiations collapse, raising stakes for both sides.
Frequently Asked Questions
