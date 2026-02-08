Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Hunger Strike Fallout? Iran Slaps Fresh 7-Year Jail Term On Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi

Hunger Strike Fallout? Iran Slaps Fresh 7-Year Jail Term On Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi

Iran jails Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi again as nuclear talks with US intensify amid hunger strike and crackdown.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 08 Feb 2026 10:51 PM (IST)
Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate and human rights activist Narges Mohammadi has reportedly been handed an additional prison sentence of more than seven years after launching a hunger strike, according to her supporters and legal representatives. The fresh convictions come as Iranian authorities intensify their crackdown on dissent following nationwide protests, with rights groups alleging thousands were killed in security operations.

Court Sentence Amid Nuclear Talks

Supporters quoted her lawyer Mostafa Nili as saying a Revolutionary Court in Mashhad handed down the sentence, which includes charges related to “gathering and collusion,” propaganda offences and a travel ban. Mohammadi has reportedly been on hunger strike since early February and was previously detained in December during a ceremony honouring a human rights lawyer. The developments come at a sensitive time as Iran continues negotiations with the United States over its nuclear programme to avoid a potential military escalation.

Iran Defiance As Tensions Rise

Iranian officials have reiterated that Tehran’s strength lies in resisting pressure from global powers, even as talks mediated via regional partners attempt to find diplomatic solutions. Iran’s leadership has maintained that its nuclear programme is peaceful, though Western powers and international watchdogs have long expressed concern over uranium enrichment levels nearing weapons-grade thresholds. Meanwhile, Washington has increased military presence in the region and signalled readiness to act if negotiations collapse, raising stakes for both sides.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the latest sentence handed to Narges Mohammadi?

Narges Mohammadi has reportedly received an additional prison sentence of over seven years. This follows her hunger strike and includes charges of 'gathering and collusion' and propaganda offenses.

What are the reasons behind this new sentence?

The fresh convictions are reportedly due to charges related to 'gathering and collusion' and propaganda offenses. This comes amidst an intensified crackdown on dissent in Iran.

When did Narges Mohammadi begin her hunger strike?

Narges Mohammadi has reportedly been on hunger strike since early February. She was previously detained in December during an event honoring a human rights lawyer.

How do these developments relate to Iran's nuclear program?

These developments occur at a sensitive time as Iran is engaged in negotiations with the United States regarding its nuclear program. The sentence against Mohammadi highlights ongoing tensions and the crackdown on dissent.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 08 Feb 2026 10:51 PM (IST)
Hunger Strike United STates Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi
