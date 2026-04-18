An Indian crude oil tanker carrying approximately two million barrels of Iraqi oil was fired upon by the Iran Navy north of Oman.
Explorer
Iran Navy Targets Indian Tanker Loaded With 2 Million Barrels Of Oil
They added that the firing by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is being taken seriously, reiterating that India supports open and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
- Iran Navy fired on Indian oil tanker north of Oman.
- Two Indian ships were previously forced back near Strait.
- Indian Navy assessing situation; supports free navigation.
Related Video
Breaking News: Opposition Pushes for Immediate Implementation, Government Disagrees
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to the Indian crude oil tanker north of Oman?
Were both Indian vessels targeted?
No, only the Jag Arnav was fired upon. The Sanmar Herald, which was nearby, was not targeted and remained unharmed.
What is the Indian Navy's response to the incident?
The Indian Navy is working to ascertain details of the incident and is taking the firing seriously. India supports free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
Why is the Strait of Hormuz important?
The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global oil route, accounting for about 20% of global crude shipments. India is dependent on this route for energy imports.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
Iran Navy Targets Indian Tanker Loaded With 2 Million Barrels Of Oil
World
Ships Come Under Fire While Crossing Strait Of Hormuz Amid Rising Tensions
World
Meta Plans 16,000 Layoffs As Zuckerberg Doubles Down On AI Bet
World
Iran Shuts Strait Of Hormuz Again, Accuses US Of ‘Piracy’ Amid Escalating Standoff
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Opinion