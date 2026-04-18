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HomeNewsWorldIran Navy Targets Indian Tanker Loaded With 2 Million Barrels Of Oil

Iran Navy Targets Indian Tanker Loaded With 2 Million Barrels Of Oil

They added that the firing by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is being taken seriously, reiterating that India supports open and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 07:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran Navy fired on Indian oil tanker north of Oman.
  • Two Indian ships were previously forced back near Strait.
  • Indian Navy assessing situation; supports free navigation.

A large Indian crude oil tanker carrying around two million barrels of Iraqi oil was fired upon by the Iran Navy north of Oman on Saturday, people aware of the matter said. The development came shortly after reports that two Indian ships were forced to turn back from the Strait of Hormuz.

Two Vessels Involved, One Targeted

The incident involved two vessels, Jag Arnav and Sanmar Herald, with only one coming under direct attack. Initial reports indicated that Jag Arnav was fired upon, raising fresh concerns over maritime security in the region.

Sanmar Herald, which was nearby, was not targeted and remained unharmed.

Indian Navy Assessing Situation

Officials said the Indian Navy is working to ascertain details of the incident. There is currently no Indian Navy ship present in the Strait of Hormuz, though India has two destroyers, one frigate and one tanker deployed in the Gulf of Oman.

They added that the firing by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is being taken seriously, reiterating that India supports open and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Officials also noted that another Indian crude oil tanker was in the vicinity of the vessel that came under fire but was not involved in the incident.

Critical Global Oil Route Under Strain

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, remains one of the world’s most important oil transit corridors, accounting for about 20% of global crude shipments.

India is among the countries with a high volume of vessels passing through the strait, underscoring its dependence on energy imports from the Gulf region.

Backdrop Of Tensions And Ceasefire

Amid its conflict with the United States, Iran has listed India among friendly nations whose ships are being allowed passage, while others face restrictions and threats of drone or missile attacks.

The latest incident comes even as Iran announced a temporary reopening of the Strait of Hormuz on Friday following a US-brokered 10-day ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

Maritime tracking data showed a convoy of eight tankers passing through the strait in the first major movement of ships since the US-Israeli war on Iran began seven weeks ago.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Iran had agreed to open the strait, while Iranian officials maintained that the United States must fully lift its blockade of Iranian tankers.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the Indian crude oil tanker north of Oman?

An Indian crude oil tanker carrying approximately two million barrels of Iraqi oil was fired upon by the Iran Navy north of Oman.

Were both Indian vessels targeted?

No, only the Jag Arnav was fired upon. The Sanmar Herald, which was nearby, was not targeted and remained unharmed.

What is the Indian Navy's response to the incident?

The Indian Navy is working to ascertain details of the incident and is taking the firing seriously. India supports free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Why is the Strait of Hormuz important?

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global oil route, accounting for about 20% of global crude shipments. India is dependent on this route for energy imports.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Apr 2026 06:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran-US War Strait Of Hormuz Iran Navy Targets Indian Tanker Indian Tanker Attacked At Strait Of Hormuz 2 Million Barrels Of Oil
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