Mojtaba Khamenei Hails ‘Extraordinary Unity’ In Iran, Urges Cohesion Amid Health Concerns

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mojtaba Khamenei highlights Iranian unity weakening adversaries.

He urges continued cohesion as essential for resilience.

Parliament speaker denies leadership divisions amid US claims.

Speculation surrounds Supreme Leader's health and public appearances.

Mojtaba Khamenei on Friday credited what he described as an “extraordinary unity” among Iranians for weakening adversaries, as the country remains embroiled in conflict with the United States and Israel.

In a message addressed to the nation, he said the sense of solidarity had created a strategic advantage for Tehran. “Due to the strange unity created among compatriots, a fracture has occurred in the enemy,” he stated, underscoring the impact of domestic cohesion.

Call to Strengthen Unity Amid External Pressure

Khamenei urged citizens to sustain and deepen this unity, portraying it as essential to Iran’s resilience. He emphasised that continued cohesion would further weaken opponents, adding, “With the practical gratitude for this blessing, cohesion has become even greater and more steel-like, and the enemies will become more wretched and diminished.”

At the same time, he warned against what he described as foreign attempts to destabilise the country through information campaigns. He cautioned that such efforts aim to influence public perception and disrupt national security. “The enemy's media operations… intend to undermine national unity and security; may our negligence not allow this sinister intent to come to fruition,” he said.

Leadership Denies Internal Divisions

Earlier, Iran’s Parliament speaker Masoud Pezeshkian rejected suggestions of internal rifts within the leadership. Responding to remarks by US President Donald Trump, who had alleged infighting among Iran’s political and military ranks, Pezeshkian dismissed the claims outright.

He denied any divide between so-called “hardliners” and “moderates”, asserting that all Iranians remain united as “revolutionaries” and aligned with the Supreme Leader. According to him, the country continues to present a cohesive front despite external pressures.

Health Speculation Surrounds Supreme Leader

Khamenei’s message comes amid growing speculation over the condition of Iran’s Supreme Leader, who has not appeared in public since assuming office in February and has communicated only through written statements.

Reports, including one by The New York Times, have suggested he was seriously wounded in a US-Israeli airstrike that killed his predecessor, Ali Khamenei. Citing unnamed Iranian officials, the report said he remains mentally alert but has, “at least for now,” delegated key decision-making responsibilities to commanders within the Revolutionary Guards.