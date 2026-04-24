Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldMojtaba Khamenei Hails ‘Extraordinary Unity’ In Iran, Urges Cohesion Amid Health Concerns

Mojtaba Khamenei Hails ‘Extraordinary Unity’ In Iran, Urges Cohesion Amid Health Concerns

In a message to the nation, Khamenei urged citizens to strengthen cohesion and warned against foreign media influence aimed at destabilising the country.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 09:13 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Mojtaba Khamenei highlights Iranian unity weakening adversaries.
  • He urges continued cohesion as essential for resilience.
  • Parliament speaker denies leadership divisions amid US claims.
  • Speculation surrounds Supreme Leader's health and public appearances.

Mojtaba Khamenei on Friday credited what he described as an “extraordinary unity” among Iranians for weakening adversaries, as the country remains embroiled in conflict with the United States and Israel.

In a message addressed to the nation, he said the sense of solidarity had created a strategic advantage for Tehran. “Due to the strange unity created among compatriots, a fracture has occurred in the enemy,” he stated, underscoring the impact of domestic cohesion.

Call to Strengthen Unity Amid External Pressure

Khamenei urged citizens to sustain and deepen this unity, portraying it as essential to Iran’s resilience. He emphasised that continued cohesion would further weaken opponents, adding, “With the practical gratitude for this blessing, cohesion has become even greater and more steel-like, and the enemies will become more wretched and diminished.”

At the same time, he warned against what he described as foreign attempts to destabilise the country through information campaigns. He cautioned that such efforts aim to influence public perception and disrupt national security. “The enemy's media operations… intend to undermine national unity and security; may our negligence not allow this sinister intent to come to fruition,” he said.

Leadership Denies Internal Divisions

Earlier, Iran’s Parliament speaker Masoud Pezeshkian rejected suggestions of internal rifts within the leadership. Responding to remarks by US President Donald Trump, who had alleged infighting among Iran’s political and military ranks, Pezeshkian dismissed the claims outright.

He denied any divide between so-called “hardliners” and “moderates”, asserting that all Iranians remain united as “revolutionaries” and aligned with the Supreme Leader. According to him, the country continues to present a cohesive front despite external pressures.

Health Speculation Surrounds Supreme Leader

Khamenei’s message comes amid growing speculation over the condition of Iran’s Supreme Leader, who has not appeared in public since assuming office in February and has communicated only through written statements.

Reports, including one by The New York Times, have suggested he was seriously wounded in a US-Israeli airstrike that killed his predecessor, Ali Khamenei. Citing unnamed Iranian officials, the report said he remains mentally alert but has, “at least for now,” delegated key decision-making responsibilities to commanders within the Revolutionary Guards.

Related Video

ELECTION UPDATE: Bengal voting turns tense as violence, identity politics dominate phase 1

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Mojtaba Khamenei attribute to weakening Iran's adversaries?

Mojtaba Khamenei credited an

What is the call to action for Iranian citizens regarding unity?

Khamenei urged citizens to sustain and deepen their unity, as it is essential for Iran's resilience. He believes continued cohesion will further weaken opponents.

What warning was given about foreign interference?

He warned against foreign attempts to destabilize the country through information campaigns. These efforts aim to influence public perception and disrupt national security.

How did Iran's Parliament speaker address claims of internal divisions?

Parliament speaker Masoud Pezeshkian rejected suggestions of internal rifts within the leadership. He denied any divide between 'hardliners' and 'moderates,' asserting unity.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 24 Apr 2026 09:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel Iran Conflict Mojtaba Khamenei Iran War US Iran War
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Ramps Up Pressure On Iran, Rules Out Nuclear Strike: ‘Clock Is Ticking’
Trump Ramps Up Pressure On Iran, Rules Out Nuclear Strike: ‘Clock Is Ticking’
World
Iran’s War Decisions Led By IRGC Generals; Injured Mojtaba Communicates With Letters, May Need Surgery
Iran’s War Decisions Led By IRGC Generals; Injured Mojtaba Communicates With Letters, May Need Surgery
World
21 Indian Crew Safe After Panama-Flagged Ship Attacked In Hormuz Strait, Govt Confirms
21 Indian Crew Safe After Panama-Flagged Ship Attacked In Hormuz Strait, Govt Confirms
World
Mojtaba Khamenei Hails ‘Extraordinary Unity’ In Iran, Urges Cohesion Amid Health Concerns
Mojtaba Khamenei Hails ‘Extraordinary Unity’ In Iran, Urges Cohesion Amid Health Concerns
Advertisement

Videos

ELECTION UPDATE: Bengal voting turns tense as violence, identity politics dominate phase 1
ELECTION UPDATE: Tension in Murshidabad eases, Kabir continues campaign amid heavy security
ELECTION UPDATE: PM campaign rally in Nadia focuses on security, CAA and political attack
ELECTION UPDATE: EC seeks report after Kumarganj attack on BJP candidate in Bengal polls
ELECTION UPDATE: BJP candidate alleges attack during booth visit in Kumarganj, tension rises
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Election That Could Reshape Mamata Banerjee’s Politics
Opinion
Embed widget