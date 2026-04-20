Iran Launches Drone Attack At US Military Ships After Vessel Seized Near Hormuz

A fresh escalation has been reported in the Sea of Oman, where Iranian forces launched drones toward US warships following an alleged American attack on an Iranian commercial vessel. Regional media outlets, citing Iranian sources, indicated that the incident marks a significant uptick in tensions in waters linked to the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.

According to Iranian media cited by Al Jazeera, the confrontation began after US forces targeted an Iranian merchant vessel. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) claimed that American naval units operating in the area were compelled to withdraw after engaging the vessel.

Reports referencing Mehr News Agency stated that the US action was intended to force the Iranian ship back into its territorial waters. The episode occurred amid heightened military and commercial maritime activity in the region.

Press TV further reported that US forces retreated following the “timely presence and rapid response” of IRGC naval units deployed to assist the Iranian vessel.

Strait Of Hormuz Tensions And Strategic Calculations

The developments are closely tied to the evolving situation in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy corridor. Iranian accounts suggested that the US move was connected to broader efforts involving the closure of the strait, as well as the movement and return of Indian and British commercial vessels under IRGC monitoring.

The report also indicated that Washington had imposed a naval blockade on Iran after failing to meet its military objectives in what was described as a joint campaign with Israel that began in late February. According to these claims, the blockade was a response to Iran’s restrictions on transit through the strait.

Ceasefire Dispute And Renewed Restrictions

Iran had reportedly eased restrictions on non-hostile shipping in a bid to reduce tensions. However, the IRGC Navy later announced renewed measures, stating that the Strait of Hormuz had been closed following alleged US violations of a ceasefire declared earlier in April by Donald Trump.

The IRGC stated:"However, due to the violation of the ceasefire conditions, and as the American adversary has not lifted the naval blockade on Iranian vessels and ports, the Strait of Hormuz has been closed as of this evening until this blockade is removed,"

Subsequently, Iranian forces reportedly intercepted and redirected two oil tankers flying the flags of Botswana and Angola within the strait.

Accusations Of ‘Maritime Piracy’ And Retaliation Warning

Iran’s Hazrat Khatam al-Anbiya military headquarters confirmed that a US operation had targeted and seized the Iranian vessel. The command accused Washington of "violating the ceasefire and committing maritime piracy" and warned of an impending response.

"We warn that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will soon respond to and retaliate against this armed piracy by the US military,"

In contrast, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that American forces intercepted an Iranian-flagged vessel, identified as TOUSKA, in the Arabian Sea for allegedly breaching a naval blockade. According to the US account, the USS Spruance fired upon the vessel’s engine room after repeated warnings were ignored, before boarding and taking control of the ship.

President Donald Trump also stated that the vessel had been placed under “full custody,” reinforcing the US position on enforcement actions in the region.