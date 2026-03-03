Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
‘Zero Cash’: Indian Engineer Left Stranded At Canada Airport After Flight Cancellation; Here’s How He Got Help

Mumbai engineer stranded at Moscow airport alleges no airline help after flight cancellation amid West Asia conflict disruptions.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 03 Mar 2026 01:18 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

An Indian engineer from Mumbai has described a harrowing ordeal after being left stranded at Moscow’s main international airport without cash, food or water, as global flight disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict continue to ripple across routes.

Sunil Gupta took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his situation, saying his journey back to Mumbai via Abu Dhabi was abruptly cancelled without warning. His post quickly gained traction online, spotlighting the challenges faced by travellers caught in widespread airline suspensions.

Flight To Mumbai Cancelled, Passenger Says ‘I’m Completely Stranded’

Gupta said his connecting flight operated by Etihad Airways was called off at short notice, leaving him with no immediate alternatives. In his post, he wrote: “I’m completely stranded at Moscow airport… alone, helpless, and running out of hope. No one from MakeMyTrip or Etihad Airways is answering my desperate messages. Russia doesn’t accept Visa or Mastercard anymore. I have ZERO cash left. Not even for food or water.”

According to Gupta, attempts to seek assistance from airline representatives at the airport proved futile. He alleged that he was repeatedly directed to customer care helplines that remained unreachable.

I Feel Abandoned’: Claims Of No Ground Support Or Hotel Vouchers

Detailing his frustration, Gupta wrote: “The Etihad ground staff is avoiding me more than my ex ever did — literally turning their faces away and telling me ‘just call customer care’… I feel abandoned by the very companies I trusted with my journey. My family is waiting and I can’t even tell them I’m safe.”

He also shared a video recounting his ordeal, claiming that no hotel accommodation, meal vouchers or emergency assistance were offered after the cancellation. The situation was compounded by payment restrictions in Russia, which he said left him unable to access funds electronically.

 

Indian Embassy Responds As Global Flight Suspensions Mount

Following his appeal online, the Embassy of India in Moscow responded by posting emergency contact details for Indian nationals facing difficulties.

Gupta’s experience reflects a broader travel crisis as airlines across regions suspend or reroute services amid the escalating military confrontation involving the United States, Israel and Iran. With airspace restrictions and safety concerns disrupting key transit hubs, thousands of passengers worldwide have found themselves stranded with limited clarity on rescheduling or refunds.

Related Video

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Indian Embassy in Moscow respond to Sunil Gupta's situation?

Following his appeal on X, the Embassy of India in Moscow provided emergency contact details for Indian nationals facing difficulties.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Mar 2026 01:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Moscow Canada MUMBAI
