Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







An Indian engineer from Mumbai has described a harrowing ordeal after being left stranded at Moscow’s main international airport without cash, food or water, as global flight disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict continue to ripple across routes.

Sunil Gupta took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his situation, saying his journey back to Mumbai via Abu Dhabi was abruptly cancelled without warning. His post quickly gained traction online, spotlighting the challenges faced by travellers caught in widespread airline suspensions.

Flight To Mumbai Cancelled, Passenger Says ‘I’m Completely Stranded’

Gupta said his connecting flight operated by Etihad Airways was called off at short notice, leaving him with no immediate alternatives. In his post, he wrote: “I’m completely stranded at Moscow airport… alone, helpless, and running out of hope. No one from MakeMyTrip or Etihad Airways is answering my desperate messages. Russia doesn’t accept Visa or Mastercard anymore. I have ZERO cash left. Not even for food or water.”

According to Gupta, attempts to seek assistance from airline representatives at the airport proved futile. He alleged that he was repeatedly directed to customer care helplines that remained unreachable.

I Feel Abandoned’: Claims Of No Ground Support Or Hotel Vouchers

Detailing his frustration, Gupta wrote: “The Etihad ground staff is avoiding me more than my ex ever did — literally turning their faces away and telling me ‘just call customer care’… I feel abandoned by the very companies I trusted with my journey. My family is waiting and I can’t even tell them I’m safe.”

He also shared a video recounting his ordeal, claiming that no hotel accommodation, meal vouchers or emergency assistance were offered after the cancellation. The situation was compounded by payment restrictions in Russia, which he said left him unable to access funds electronically.

I’m completely stranded at Moscow airport… alone, helpless, and running out of hope.



No one from @makemytripcare or @etihad is answering my desperate messages.

Russia doesn’t accept Visa or Mastercard anymore.

I have ZERO cash left. Not even for food or water.



The Etihad… — Sunil Gupta (@HeySunilGupta) March 2, 2026

Indian Embassy Responds As Global Flight Suspensions Mount

Following his appeal online, the Embassy of India in Moscow responded by posting emergency contact details for Indian nationals facing difficulties.

Gupta’s experience reflects a broader travel crisis as airlines across regions suspend or reroute services amid the escalating military confrontation involving the United States, Israel and Iran. With airspace restrictions and safety concerns disrupting key transit hubs, thousands of passengers worldwide have found themselves stranded with limited clarity on rescheduling or refunds.