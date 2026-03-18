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HomeNewsWorldIranian Projectile Hits Near Australian Base In UAE, PM Albanese Urges Calm

Iranian Projectile Hits Near Australian Base In UAE, PM Albanese Urges Calm

Iranian missile lands near Australian base in UAE, raising tensions as Albanese reassures no injuries and urges calm amid Gulf instability.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 07:52 AM (IST)
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Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed that an Iranian missile landed in close proximity to Australia’s military facility at Al Minhad airbase in the United Arab Emirates. The incident unfolded on Wednesday, raising alarm but leaving all Australian personnel unharmed.

Describing the development as part of a wider escalation, Albanese pointed to what he termed “indiscriminate attacks” by Iran across the Gulf. Despite the seriousness of the strike, he clarified that Australia is not engaged in active conflict. Addressing reporters in Tasmania, the prime minister stood by his earlier remarks dismissing speculation about war, stressing the need for restraint and clear-headed analysis.

Govt Urges Measured Response Amid Uncertainty

Albanese highlighted the limits of Australia’s intelligence capabilities regarding Iran’s intentions, noting that officials cannot definitively determine whether the strike was aimed at Australian forces. He suggested instead that Tehran’s actions appear to reflect a broader, less targeted campaign across the region.

While declining to reveal the number of personnel stationed at the base, Albanese reassured the public that all individuals were safe and accounted for, as per AFP. He also underscored the government’s prompt response, stating that details of the incident were shared within hours to maintain transparency.

Amid the rising instability, Albanese also convened a national cabinet meeting to address concerns over fuel supplies, which are increasingly under pressure due to disruptions in the Gulf. The government is closely monitoring the situation as global energy markets react to the heightened tensions.

Regional Tensions Escalate With Multiple Attacks

The missile incident coincided with a series of security threats across the Gulf. A drone strike targeted the United States embassy in Baghdad, reportedly hitting the compound directly, though the extent of damage remains unclear. In parallel, Saudi Arabia intercepted a ballistic missile near Prince Sultan airbase, further highlighting the scale of the unfolding crisis.

These developments point to a rapidly deteriorating security environment, with multiple nations facing simultaneous threats involving missiles and unmanned aerial systems.

Meanwhile, in the United States, former president Donald Trump weighed in on the situation, criticising NATO allies for their reluctance to support American operations in securing the Strait of Hormuz. He dismissed the need for additional backing, asserting that the U.S. “doesn’t need any help,” and described NATO’s position as “foolish.”

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Frequently Asked Questions

Did an Iranian missile land near an Australian military facility?

Yes, an Iranian missile landed in close proximity to Australia's military facility at Al Minhad airbase in the United Arab Emirates, though all Australian personnel were unharmed.

Was the missile strike in the UAE specifically aimed at Australian forces?

Australian officials cannot definitively determine if the strike was aimed at Australian forces, suggesting it may be part of a broader campaign across the region.

Is Australia currently engaged in active conflict?

No, Prime Minister Albanese clarified that Australia is not engaged in active conflict despite the missile incident.

What is the Australian government doing in response to regional instability?

The government has convened a national cabinet meeting to discuss concerns over fuel supplies and is closely monitoring the situation in the Gulf.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Mar 2026 07:52 AM (IST)
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Australia Iran UAE
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