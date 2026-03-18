Iranian Projectile Hits Near Australian Base In UAE, PM Albanese Urges Calm

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Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed that an Iranian missile landed in close proximity to Australia’s military facility at Al Minhad airbase in the United Arab Emirates. The incident unfolded on Wednesday, raising alarm but leaving all Australian personnel unharmed.

Describing the development as part of a wider escalation, Albanese pointed to what he termed “indiscriminate attacks” by Iran across the Gulf. Despite the seriousness of the strike, he clarified that Australia is not engaged in active conflict. Addressing reporters in Tasmania, the prime minister stood by his earlier remarks dismissing speculation about war, stressing the need for restraint and clear-headed analysis.

Govt Urges Measured Response Amid Uncertainty

Albanese highlighted the limits of Australia’s intelligence capabilities regarding Iran’s intentions, noting that officials cannot definitively determine whether the strike was aimed at Australian forces. He suggested instead that Tehran’s actions appear to reflect a broader, less targeted campaign across the region.

While declining to reveal the number of personnel stationed at the base, Albanese reassured the public that all individuals were safe and accounted for, as per AFP. He also underscored the government’s prompt response, stating that details of the incident were shared within hours to maintain transparency.

Amid the rising instability, Albanese also convened a national cabinet meeting to address concerns over fuel supplies, which are increasingly under pressure due to disruptions in the Gulf. The government is closely monitoring the situation as global energy markets react to the heightened tensions.

Regional Tensions Escalate With Multiple Attacks

The missile incident coincided with a series of security threats across the Gulf. A drone strike targeted the United States embassy in Baghdad, reportedly hitting the compound directly, though the extent of damage remains unclear. In parallel, Saudi Arabia intercepted a ballistic missile near Prince Sultan airbase, further highlighting the scale of the unfolding crisis.

These developments point to a rapidly deteriorating security environment, with multiple nations facing simultaneous threats involving missiles and unmanned aerial systems.

Meanwhile, in the United States, former president Donald Trump weighed in on the situation, criticising NATO allies for their reluctance to support American operations in securing the Strait of Hormuz. He dismissed the need for additional backing, asserting that the U.S. “doesn’t need any help,” and described NATO’s position as “foolish.”