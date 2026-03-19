Japan PM Takaichi Meets Trump As US Seeks Support On Iran War, Hormuz Security

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A high-stakes meeting between Sanae Takaichi and Donald Trump at the White House has taken an unexpected turn, with the escalating Iran conflict overshadowing what was originally meant to focus on trade and Indo-Pacific cooperation. With Trump’s planned trip to China delayed due to the war, discussions have shifted sharply toward security concerns in the Middle East—setting the stage for what Takaichi described as a “very difficult” engagement.

Hormuz Tensions Take Centre Stage

A key flashpoint in the talks is the security of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy supplies. Trump has openly expressed frustration over the reluctance of U.S. allies, including Japan, to contribute to safeguarding the route.

On social media, he declared: “WE DO NOT NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE!” after his request was rebuffed. While Japanese officials maintain that no formal request was made to deploy naval forces, the issue is expected to dominate discussions.

Experts say the pressure on Tokyo is unprecedented. Kurt Campbell noted he has “never seen a meeting between U.S. and Japanese leaders carrying such high stakes,” adding that Trump is likely to apply “enormous pressure” on Takaichi to align more closely with U.S. strategy, as per reports.

Indo-Pacific Priorities Risk Being Sidelined

Takaichi, Japan’s first female prime minister and a protégé of Shinzo Abe, had hoped to prioritise trade, critical minerals, energy cooperation, and Indo-Pacific security.

A strong advocate for Taiwan, her stance has already heightened tensions with Beijing. Now, with U.S. military resources being redirected toward the Middle East, she faces added pressure to secure assurances that Washington remains committed to countering China’s growing influence in the region.

Qatar Strike Sparks Global Energy Alarm

The broader implications of the conflict intensified following a strike on Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar, the world’s largest LNG export hub.

Qatari authorities condemned the attack as a “blatant violation of international law” and warned it poses a serious threat to global energy stability. Ras Laffan hosts major facilities such as Pearl GTL, ORYX GTL, Dolphin gas processing, and the Laffan Refinery, and includes the world’s largest artificial harbour.

South Asia Braces For Energy Shock

The fallout from any disruption at Ras Laffan could be severe for South Asia. Countries like India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh depend heavily on LNG imports from Qatar, with India sourcing nearly 40% of its LNG from the Gulf nation.

Analysts warn that prolonged supply disruptions could trigger power shortages, industrial slowdowns, and rising energy prices across the region. Energy intelligence firm Kpler has cautioned that a supply shock from the Gulf could further destabilise markets already rattled by the U.S.–Iran conflict.