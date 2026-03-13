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HomeNewsWorldUS Military Plane Crashes In Iraq With 5 Aboard; Iran-Backed Group Claims Role

US Military Plane Crashes In Iraq With 5 Aboard; Iran-Backed Group Claims Role

A US KC-135 tanker crashed in western Iraq during Operation Epic Fury, triggering a rescue mission as militia groups claim responsibility for the incident.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 13 Mar 2026 08:34 AM (IST)
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A rescue mission is underway after a US military aerial refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq during operations linked to the ongoing confrontation with Iran. The aircraft, a KC-135 Stratotanker, went down while participating in a mission connected to Operation Epic Fury, according to US military officials. Authorities confirmed that at least five crew members were on board the aircraft at the time of the incident, though some reports indicate there may have been six personnel. While the KC-135 is typically flown by a three-member crew, the aircraft was carrying additional individuals whose roles have not yet been disclosed.

US Central Command said that two KC-135 aircraft were operating as part of the mission. One tanker landed without incident, but the other crashed while flying in what the military described as “friendly airspace.” Officials stressed that the crash was not the result of hostile fire or friendly fire, and recovery operations are continuing.

US Military Aircraft Crashes In Iraq: Militia Group Claims Responsibility

Despite the US military’s assertion that the aircraft was not shot down, a coalition of Iran-aligned armed groups operating in Iraq claimed involvement. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq released a statement saying it had targeted the tanker aircraft. According to the group, the strike was carried out “to defend our country’s sovereignty and airspace”, as per a report on India Today.

The claim could not be independently verified, and US officials have not linked the crash to any militant attack.

Strategic Role Of KC-135

The KC-135 Stratotanker has been a vital component of US aerial operations for decades. Developed by Boeing during the 1950s and 1960s, the aircraft is designed to refuel fighter jets, bombers, and other military planes mid-air.

This capability allows combat aircraft to remain in the air longer and operate far from their home bases, making the tanker fleet essential for sustained operations in conflict zones. 

Mounting Casualties In The Conflict

The crash comes against the backdrop of escalating military activity across the region. Since February 28, when the United States and Israel began coordinated strikes on Iranian targets, several American personnel have been killed in related incidents.

Six US service members died in a drone strike on a civilian port in Kuwait, while another succumbed to injuries sustained during an attack on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

According to the Pentagon, around 140 American troops have been wounded since the conflict intensified, including eight who suffered severe injuries. A Reuters report suggested that the total number of wounded could be closer to 150.

Multiple Incidents Across Region

The day of the tanker crash also saw other incidents involving US forces. Two sailors were injured in a non-combat fire aboard the USS Gerald Ford, while another military aircraft incident occurred elsewhere in the region.

In that event, all six crew members of an F-15E Strike Eagle successfully ejected from their aircraft and were later reported to be in stable condition.

Related Video

Middle East conflict: Iran Drone Strike Sets Fuel Tanks Ablaze at Oman’s Salalah Port

Frequently Asked Questions

What type of aircraft crashed in western Iraq?

A US military aerial refueling aircraft, specifically a KC-135 Stratotanker, crashed in western Iraq. It was participating in Operation Epic Fury.

How many crew members were on board the crashed KC-135?

Authorities confirmed at least five crew members were on board, with some reports indicating there may have been six personnel. The aircraft carried additional individuals beyond the typical three-member crew.

Did hostile fire cause the KC-135 to crash?

US officials stressed that the crash was not the result of hostile fire or friendly fire. Recovery operations are continuing.

What is the strategic importance of the KC-135 Stratotanker?

The KC-135 Stratotanker is crucial for refueling other military aircraft mid-air. This allows them to stay airborne longer and operate further from bases, essential for sustained operations.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 Mar 2026 08:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Iraq Iran US
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