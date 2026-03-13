US Military Plane Crashes In Iraq With 5 Aboard; Iran-Backed Group Claims Role

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A rescue mission is underway after a US military aerial refueling aircraft crashed in western Iraq during operations linked to the ongoing confrontation with Iran. The aircraft, a KC-135 Stratotanker, went down while participating in a mission connected to Operation Epic Fury, according to US military officials. Authorities confirmed that at least five crew members were on board the aircraft at the time of the incident, though some reports indicate there may have been six personnel. While the KC-135 is typically flown by a three-member crew, the aircraft was carrying additional individuals whose roles have not yet been disclosed.

US Central Command said that two KC-135 aircraft were operating as part of the mission. One tanker landed without incident, but the other crashed while flying in what the military described as “friendly airspace.” Officials stressed that the crash was not the result of hostile fire or friendly fire, and recovery operations are continuing.

US Military Aircraft Crashes In Iraq: Militia Group Claims Responsibility

Despite the US military’s assertion that the aircraft was not shot down, a coalition of Iran-aligned armed groups operating in Iraq claimed involvement. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq released a statement saying it had targeted the tanker aircraft. According to the group, the strike was carried out “to defend our country’s sovereignty and airspace”, as per a report on India Today.

The claim could not be independently verified, and US officials have not linked the crash to any militant attack.

U.S. Central Command is aware of the loss of a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft. The incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury, and rescue efforts are ongoing. Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, and the… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 12, 2026

Strategic Role Of KC-135

The KC-135 Stratotanker has been a vital component of US aerial operations for decades. Developed by Boeing during the 1950s and 1960s, the aircraft is designed to refuel fighter jets, bombers, and other military planes mid-air.

This capability allows combat aircraft to remain in the air longer and operate far from their home bases, making the tanker fleet essential for sustained operations in conflict zones.

Mounting Casualties In The Conflict

The crash comes against the backdrop of escalating military activity across the region. Since February 28, when the United States and Israel began coordinated strikes on Iranian targets, several American personnel have been killed in related incidents.

Six US service members died in a drone strike on a civilian port in Kuwait, while another succumbed to injuries sustained during an attack on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

According to the Pentagon, around 140 American troops have been wounded since the conflict intensified, including eight who suffered severe injuries. A Reuters report suggested that the total number of wounded could be closer to 150.

Multiple Incidents Across Region

The day of the tanker crash also saw other incidents involving US forces. Two sailors were injured in a non-combat fire aboard the USS Gerald Ford, while another military aircraft incident occurred elsewhere in the region.

In that event, all six crew members of an F-15E Strike Eagle successfully ejected from their aircraft and were later reported to be in stable condition.