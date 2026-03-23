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HomeNewsWorldIran Threatens To Shut Strait Of Hormuz ‘Completely’ If US Hits Energy Sites

Iran Threatens To Shut Strait Of Hormuz ‘Completely’ If US Hits Energy Sites

Iran warns of indefinite Hormuz closure if U.S. strikes energy sites, raising fears of regional escalation and major global oil disruption.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 09:28 AM (IST)
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As the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran enters its fourth week, tensions have sharply escalated with Tehran issuing its strongest warning yet—an indefinite shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz if Washington proceeds with threats to attack Iranian energy infrastructure.

The warning, reported by CNN and attributed to Iran’s Armed Forces headquarters, signals a potential tension, where military escalation could trigger widespread disruption across global energy and trade networks.

Tehran Raises Stakes With Sweeping Warning

Iran’s position was reinforced by Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, who cautioned the United States against what he described as “misadventures.” He warned that any strike on Iranian facilities would expand the conflict’s scope dramatically.

According to Qalibaf, U.S.-linked financial and infrastructure networks in the region could become direct targets if hostilities intensify. He further warned that key oil and energy sites across the Middle East risk being “irreversibly destroyed” in the event of retaliation.

Military Signals Broad Retaliation Strategy

Iran’s Armed Forces outlined an expansive response plan, making clear that any attack on domestic power plants would trigger immediate and far-reaching consequences. “Immediately after the power plants and infrastructure in our country are targeted, the critical infrastructure, energy infrastructure, and oil facilities throughout the region will be considered legitimate targets,” the headquarters said, as quoted by ANI.

The statement also pointed to potential strikes on Israeli systems and entities across the region with American financial links. Additionally, Iran warned that “power plants of regional countries hosting U.S. bases” could be targeted, indicating that retaliation may not be limited to direct adversaries.

Trump’s 48-Hour Ultimatum Intensifies Crisis

The move follow a stark warning from Donald Trump, who said he would authorize strikes on Iranian infrastructure if shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is not restored within 48 hours.

The waterway, a critical artery for global oil shipments, has already seen tanker movement severely disrupted amid rising threats and attacks. Trump’s ultimatum has amplified fears that the standoff could tip into direct military confrontation, with global repercussions.

Global Energy Flows Hang In Balance

Iran has indicated that if its energy infrastructure is damaged, the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed until reconstruction is complete—a timeline that could stretch for months or even years. Such a scenario would place immense pressure on global energy markets, potentially driving fuel prices sharply higher and disrupting supply chains worldwide.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Iran's strongest warning regarding the Strait of Hormuz?

Iran has issued its strongest warning yet, threatening an indefinite shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz if the U.S. proceeds with threats to attack its energy infrastructure.

What are the potential consequences if Iran's energy infrastructure is attacked?

If Iran's energy infrastructure is attacked, the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed until reconstruction, potentially for months or years, severely impacting global energy markets.

What has Donald Trump warned Iran about?

Donald Trump has warned that he will authorize strikes on Iranian infrastructure if shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is not restored within 48 hours.

What is Iran's retaliation strategy if its facilities are targeted?

Iran's retaliation plan includes targeting critical infrastructure, energy facilities, and oil sites throughout the region, as well as U.S.-linked financial and infrastructure networks.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 09:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Iran Iran Israel Conflict
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