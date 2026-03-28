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HomeNewsWorld‘Gift Of Kindness’: Iranian Embassy Thanks Indian Children For Presents To Minab School Children

‘Gift Of Kindness’: Iranian Embassy Thanks Indian Children For Presents To Minab School Children

Iran thanks Indian children for piggy bank donations to Minab School victims, calling it a “gift of kindness” amid ongoing West Asia conflict.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 10:15 AM (IST)
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Amid the continuing conflict in West Asia, the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi has shared an emotional message acknowledging a heartfelt gesture from Indian children, who extended support to victims of a devastating airstrike in Iran. The school in question, Minab School, was reportedly hit during a joint US–Israel strike, leaving over 170 girls dead and many others injured, turning it into one of the most tragic episodes involving civilians in the ongoing conflict.

Iran Embassy Shares Emotional Tribute

In a statement posted on Thursday, the Iranian Embassy highlighted the significance of the children’s gesture, describing it as a symbol of compassion that transcends borders.

Taking to X, Iran Embassy said, “A gift from the small yet love-filled hearts of Indian children to their classmates at #Minab School in Iran; When an Indian child, with tiny hands, offers their piggy bank as a gift to the children of Iran. Friday, 27/3/2026.”

The message continued with a note of gratitude: “Iran Embassy – New Delhi. We will never forget your kindness. Thank you, #India.”

Accompanying the statement was an image of the Indian and Iranian national flags placed side by side, reinforcing the emotional and symbolic resonance of the moment.

Children’s Gesture Strikes A Global Chord

The initiative appears to have involved Indian schoolchildren donating their personal savings—often collected in piggy banks—as a gesture of solidarity with children affected by the conflict in Iran.

Though modest in financial terms, the act carried deep emotional weight. It reflected a spontaneous expression of empathy, as young students reached out to peers facing the trauma of violence and loss.

The embassy framed the contribution not merely as aid, but as a meaningful human connection forged during a time of crisis.

A Symbol Beyond Borders

The gesture has resonated widely for its symbolism. At a time when geopolitical tensions dominate headlines, the act by Indian children stands out as a reminder of shared humanity.

It underscores how even the smallest acts—especially from the youngest voices—can convey powerful messages of unity and compassion. In acknowledging the gesture, the Iranian Embassy spotlighted the role of empathy in bridging divides created by conflict.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What does the children's gesture symbolize?

It symbolizes shared humanity and compassion, showing how small acts of kindness can convey powerful messages of unity, even amidst geopolitical tensions and conflict.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Mar 2026 10:15 AM (IST)
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Minab School Strike Iran Embassy India Message
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