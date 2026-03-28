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HomeNewsWorldFive Indians Injured After Missile Debris Hits KEZAD Hub In Abu Dhabi

Five Indians Injured After Missile Debris Hits KEZAD Hub In Abu Dhabi

Five Indians injured in Abu Dhabi after missile debris fell in KEZAD, sparking fires despite successful interception amid rising Gulf tensions.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 10:53 AM (IST)
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Five Indian nationals were injured after debris from an intercepted missile rained down near a key industrial zone in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, as regional tensions linked to the Iran conflict continue to spill into the Gulf.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), where falling shrapnel triggered fires and caused injuries ranging from minor to moderate, according to officials.

Fires Erupt After Interception Debris Falls

Authorities said the injuries were caused by fragments from a ballistic missile that had been successfully intercepted by air defense systems. The debris landed within the industrial zone, igniting two separate fires.

Emergency response teams were quickly deployed to contain the blazes within KEZAD, one of the UAE’s largest economic zones. Officials confirmed that the situation was brought under control, preventing further damage to infrastructure and personnel.

The attack was part of a broader wave of missile and drone launches attributed to Iran, targeting locations across the Gulf as hostilities continue to escalate.

Officials Confirm Injuries, Urge Caution

The Abu Dhabi government media office confirmed the casualties in an official statement: “As part of the ongoing follow-up to the previously reported incident in the vicinity of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD caused by falling debris following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defense systems, authorities confirm that the incident has resulted in injuries ranging from moderate to minor sustained by five individuals of an Indian nationality.”

Authorities also cautioned the public against misinformation amid the tense situation:

“The public is advised to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information.”

Growing Risks Despite Successful Defenses

While the UAE’s air defense systems were able to neutralize the incoming threats, the incident underscores a growing concern: even successful interceptions can pose risks on the ground.

Falling debris from destroyed missiles and drones has increasingly become a hazard, particularly in densely developed industrial and urban zones. The latest incident highlights how civilian and commercial areas remain vulnerable despite robust defense measures.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Abu Dhabi on Saturday?

Debris from an intercepted ballistic missile fell near Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), causing two fires and injuring five Indian nationals.

Were there any casualties from the incident?

Yes, five individuals of Indian nationality sustained injuries ranging from moderate to minor due to falling debris.

What caused the fires in the industrial zone?

The fires were ignited by fragments from a ballistic missile that had been intercepted by air defense systems and subsequently fell within the industrial zone.

What is the advised course of action for the public regarding information?

The public is advised to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid spreading rumors or unverified information.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Mar 2026 10:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel Conflict Abu Dhabi Missile Debris KEZAD Fire Incident Indians Injured UAE
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