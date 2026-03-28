Five Indians Injured After Missile Debris Hits KEZAD Hub In Abu Dhabi

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Five Indian nationals were injured after debris from an intercepted missile rained down near a key industrial zone in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, as regional tensions linked to the Iran conflict continue to spill into the Gulf.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), where falling shrapnel triggered fires and caused injuries ranging from minor to moderate, according to officials.

Fires Erupt After Interception Debris Falls

Authorities said the injuries were caused by fragments from a ballistic missile that had been successfully intercepted by air defense systems. The debris landed within the industrial zone, igniting two separate fires.

Emergency response teams were quickly deployed to contain the blazes within KEZAD, one of the UAE’s largest economic zones. Officials confirmed that the situation was brought under control, preventing further damage to infrastructure and personnel.

The attack was part of a broader wave of missile and drone launches attributed to Iran, targeting locations across the Gulf as hostilities continue to escalate.

Officials Confirm Injuries, Urge Caution

The Abu Dhabi government media office confirmed the casualties in an official statement: “As part of the ongoing follow-up to the previously reported incident in the vicinity of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD caused by falling debris following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defense systems, authorities confirm that the incident has resulted in injuries ranging from moderate to minor sustained by five individuals of an Indian nationality.”

Authorities also cautioned the public against misinformation amid the tense situation:

“The public is advised to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information.”

Growing Risks Despite Successful Defenses

While the UAE’s air defense systems were able to neutralize the incoming threats, the incident underscores a growing concern: even successful interceptions can pose risks on the ground.

Falling debris from destroyed missiles and drones has increasingly become a hazard, particularly in densely developed industrial and urban zones. The latest incident highlights how civilian and commercial areas remain vulnerable despite robust defense measures.