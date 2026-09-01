Iran FM Abbas Araghchi’s Message To Indians: ‘Pray For Iran, Thanks For Your Support’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom He also desired strengthening India-Iran bilateral relations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has urged Indians to pray for Iran and thanked them for their support and solidarity, during a recent interaction with Indian lecturer and Islamic scholar Zameer Abbas Jaffri.

Jaffri, who is currently living in Iran, recently shared a video on social media showing him with Araghchi. In the video, Jaffri asked the Iranian foreign minister if he had any message for Indians.

Araghchi’s Message

Responding to the question, Araghchi said, “I want you to pray for Iran, and we appreciate your support and solidarity.”

He also said Iran wanted to further strengthen its relationship with India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zameer Abbas Jaffri (@zameerabbasjaffri)

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‘Serpent’: Araghchi On Netanyahu

Araghchi also posted a message on X on Monday targeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Iranian foreign minister accused Netanyahu of tricking Washington into going to war with Iran and called him a “serpent”.

“In Hebrew, Netanyahu openly crows that he suckered the US Administration into a war on Iran on behalf of Israel,” Araghchi said in his post.

In Hebrew, Netanyahu openly crows that he suckered the U.S. Administration into a war on Iran on behalf of Israel.



Netanyahu explicitly laughs about how he "influenced" America through 1,000 hours of airtime on U.S. networks.



In English, he praises POTUS' leadership.



Serpent. https://t.co/O2hXExS91M — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) August 31, 2026

He further claimed that Netanyahu had spoken about influencing America through 1,000 hours of airtime on US networks.

“In English, he praises POTUS’ leadership. Serpent,” Araghchi added.

Araghchi had also attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, where he held meetings with leaders of member countries.

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