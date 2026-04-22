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HomeNewsWorldIran Fires On Container Ship In Hormuz Hours After Trump Announces Ceasefire Extension

Iran Fires On Container Ship In Hormuz Hours After Trump Announces Ceasefire Extension

The incident came hours after US President Donald Trump extended the ceasefire with Iran while maintaining a naval blockade on its ports. Trump said the decision followed Pakistan’s request and internal divisions within Iran.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 12:10 PM (IST)

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has fired on a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz for allegedly ignoring repeated warnings, according to the country’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency. The incident occurred just hours after US President Donald Trump announced an extension of the ceasefire with Iran.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed it had “received a report of an incident” involving a container vessel approximately 15 nautical miles northeast of Oman. According to the report, the ship was approached by an IRGC gunboat, which opened fire and caused significant damage to the vessel’s bridge.

UKMTO said there were no fires or environmental hazards reported, and all crew members were safe.

Ceasefire Extended, But Blockade Holds

The maritime incident comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions, despite Washington’s move to prolong the ceasefire. On Tuesday, Trump announced the extension but made it clear that the naval blockade on Iranian ports would continue.

He said Tehran must present a “unified proposal” before further negotiations can proceed.

Pakistan’s Role and Internal Divisions Cited

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the decision to extend the ceasefire was influenced by a request from Pakistan’s leadership, as well as what he described as divisions within Iran’s government.

“There is serious division within Iran’s government, so we have decided to hold off our attack and extend the ceasefire until they present a unified proposal,” he said.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance has cancelled his planned visit to Islamabad, where a second round of talks with Iran had been expected. A White House official confirmed the cancellation, stating that Washington is awaiting Tehran’s response.

Iran Demands End to Blockade

Tehran has yet to confirm its participation in further talks and has set a precondition: the US must lift the blockade before negotiations can resume.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Washington of violating the ceasefire, calling the blockade of Iranian ports an “act of war”. He also alleged that an attack on a commercial vessel and the detention of its crew amounted to a serious breach. 

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About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Apr 2026 11:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz US Iran Ceasefire US Iran War
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