HomeNewsWorldTorture, Forced Nudity, Mystery Injections: Iranians Face Brutal Punishment For Defying Khamenei

As Iran’s protests fade from public view, leaked prison testimonies and images reveal alleged torture, mass killings, and an intensified state crackdown.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 21 Jan 2026 01:04 PM (IST)
While slogans such as “Mullahs must go” and “Javid Shah” have vanished from Iran’s streets, new accounts emerging from inside the country suggest that repression has intensified behind closed doors. As public demonstrations subside, disturbing testimonies from detainees and leaked visuals are shedding light on what human rights groups describe as an unprecedented wave of brutality under Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s clerical regime.

Smuggled videos, broken Starlink transmissions, and hurried phone calls have begun to paint a grim picture of events unfolding inside prisons. Footage showing bodies wrapped in black bags and stacked on gurneys, along with images of grieving families searching for missing relatives, has circulated despite strict censorship.

Irans' Protests Turn Deadly Amid Economic Anger

The protests erupted in late December, initially driven by widespread anger over Iran’s collapsing economy. However, demonstrations quickly escalated into the deadliest uprising since the 1979 Revolution, evolving into a direct challenge to the clerical establishment that has ruled the country for 45 years.

A senior Iranian official, speaking anonymously to Reuters, confirmed that at least 5,000 people were killed during the unrest, including approximately 500 members of the security forces. The scale of the casualties has intensified international concern and fueled allegations of mass human rights violations.

Prison Accounts Describe Severe Abuse

Inside detention facilities, detainees have reported extreme abuse. One young protester, who managed to contact his family, described how prisoners were stripped naked and forced to stand in courtyards during freezing winter nights. He said they were sprayed with cold water from hoses and later injected with unidentified substances, as reported by India Today.

Such testimonies have been corroborated by fragmented communications emerging from within Iran. Human rights groups say the alleged treatment amounts to torture and reflects a systematic effort to terrorize detainees and suppress dissent.

Media Blackout & Signal Disruptions

Meanwhile, Iranian state television channels carried on the Badr satellite were reportedly hacked, briefly airing protest footage and messages from exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi, who urged citizens to rise up and called on the military to side with demonstrators.

Reports from Iran International indicate that evidence of mass killings continues to surface despite heavy restrictions. Following the protests, authorities imposed an internet blackout and deployed Chinese and Russian military-grade jammers to disrupt Starlink connections. Security forces then conducted raids on homes to confiscate satellite and communication equipment, attempting to prevent information from leaving the country.

As slogans disappear and silence settles on the streets, accounts emerging from prisons suggest that the violence has not ended — it has merely moved out of sight.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 21 Jan 2026 01:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran
