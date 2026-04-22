Iran Denies Trump’s Claim On Executing 8 Women, Says ‘Misled By Fake News’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran judiciary denies women protesters face execution reports.

Detained women either released or face non-death penalty charges.

Rights groups highlight Bita Hemmati, Mahboubeh Shabani cases.

Iran's execution rate and use against dissent concerns.

Iran execution news: Iran’s judiciary has firmly denied reports suggesting that women detained during recent protests are facing execution, pushing back against international criticism and appeals from Donald Trump. The controversy emerged after activists and rights groups alleged that several women were at risk of capital punishment.

Judiciary Calls Reports “Fake News”

In an official response, the judiciary’s media arm, Mizan Online, dismissed the allegations as “fake news.” Authorities clarified that some of the detained women have already been released, while others are undergoing legal proceedings that would not result in death sentences even if convictions are secured, as per reports.

The issue gained traction after Trump urged Tehran to free the detainees as a goodwill measure during ongoing tensions. Iranian activist Masih Alinejad subsequently shared the names of the women, claiming that one of them was only 16 years old.

"To the Iranian leaders, who will soon be in negotiations with my representatives: I would greatly appreciate the release of these women. I am sure that they will respect the fact that you did so. Please do them no harm! Would be a great start to our negotiations!!!" - President… pic.twitter.com/pxU8xZFvAh — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 21, 2026

Cases Highlighted By Rights Groups

Among the individuals named is Bita Hemmati, who rights organisations say has been sentenced to death alongside her husband and two others. They allege the charges stem from accusations of attacking security personnel during protests in Tehran. Hemmati had earlier appeared in a televised interrogation conducted by judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei.

Another detainee, Mahboubeh Shabani, aged 32, has reportedly been charged with “waging war against God.” Activists say the charge is linked to her alleged role in assisting injured protesters in Mashhad by transporting them on her motorcycle. She remains in custody at Vakilabad Prison, with rights groups warning that the charges could carry the death penalty.

Rising Concerns Over Use Of Capital Punishment

International human rights organisations, including Iran Human Rights and Together Against the Death Penalty, have raised alarms over Iran’s execution record. According to their findings, at least 1,639 executions were carried out in 2025, including 48 women.

Activists argue that the use of capital punishment is being intensified as a means to deter dissent, particularly amid escalating geopolitical tensions involving United States and Israel. Iranian authorities, however, maintain that the legal process is being followed and deny accusations of targeting protesters unfairly.

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