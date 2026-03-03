4.3-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Iran’s Gerash Region Amid Ongoing War Tensions

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck the Gerash region in southern Iran on Tuesday, according to preliminary data from the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quake, recorded at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, was confirmed by multiple seismic monitoring sources and did not trigger any tsunami warnings.

Earthquake In Iran

The tremor occurred near Gerash, located in Fars Province of southern Iran, in the early hours of Tuesday. The USGS data confirms the magnitude and depth, suggesting the seismic event originated within the Earth’s crust rather than at greater depths.

Despite the noticeable shaking toward the epicentre, there have been no confirmed reports of injuries, significant structural damage, or casualties so far. Authorities continue to monitor for potential aftershocks, but given the moderate strength and offshore distance from densely populated urban centres, the risk of widespread impact is low.



Region Experiences Frequent Minor Tremors



Southern and western Iran lie within tectonically active areas tied to the Zagros fold-thrust belt, where the Arabian Plate and Eurasian Plate interact. This geological setting results in frequent small- to moderate-sized earthquakes, many of which go unnoticed by the general public unless close to populated regions.

Where Is Earthquake Hit Gerash Located?

Gerash is a city in southern Iran, located in Fars province. It serves as the capital of Gerash County and is also the administrative center of its central district. In 2006, the national census recorded just over 27,500 residents in more than 6,200 households. Since then, the population has varied due to seasonal migration, with estimates today ranging between 30,000 and 50,000 people. The city’s defining landmark is Kalat, a hill rising about 1,070 meters above sea level.



Around this elevated site lie the ruins of an old fortress, and much of Gerash’s modern expansion has developed around it. Another historical feature is the Tag‑e‑Av dam, which dates back to the Sasanian Empire (3rd–7th century AD). Gerash’s cultural history is equally notable. Its early inhabitants were Persians who practiced Zoroastrianism. In the 11th century, the community converted to Shia Islam, a change attributed to Amir Mohi al‑Din, a descendant of the Prophet Muhammad, and his association with Afeef‑Addeen Al Musawi, who helped spread Islam in southern Iran.