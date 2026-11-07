Iran Distributes Iodine Tablets Near Nuclear Sites Amid Fears Of Possible US Strikes: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran distributes iodine tablets near nuclear sites amidst strike fears.

US President Trump weighs resuming military operations against Iran.

US prepares for strikes; Trump hints at imminent decision.

Iraq warns against using its territory for any attacks.

Iran has begun distributing iodine tablets to people living near its nuclear facilities amid concerns that the United States could launch fresh military strikes against the country, according to a report by The Times of London, which cited an Iranian Health Ministry official.

"Yes, we are distributing iodine," the official was quoted as saying. "Trump can no longer be trusted. He may go through with this crime," Al Jazeera reported.

The official said Iranian authorities had routinely distributed the preventive medication to residents living within a two-to-three-kilometre radius of nuclear installations during periods of heightened military conflict.

The reported move comes as US President Donald Trump weighs whether to resume military operations against Iran, with American officials confirming that his national security team has held discussions on the issue.

Iran Distributes Iodine Tablets Near Nuclear Sites

Iodine tablets are used as a precautionary measure to protect the thyroid gland from absorbing radioactive iodine in the event of a nuclear or radiological incident. However, they do not protect against all forms of radiation exposure.

An Iranian political journalist told The Times that state officials had been informed during a recent briefing that a possible US strike on the heavily fortified Pickaxe Mountain nuclear site was being given serious consideration.

The reports have added to concerns in Iran over the possibility of renewed military escalation.

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Trump Weighs Resuming Military Operations Against Iran

Trump met with his national security team on Thursday to discuss whether to resume military operations against Iran, senior officials told Fox News. Meetings on the issue were also held at the White House on Wednesday, according to the report.

Fox News reported that November 9 would bring a new moon in the Middle East, resulting in little or no moonlight — a condition officials described as favourable for military operations.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump said Washington would soon "make a decision" on whether to resume the war.

He questioned whether the US should carry out further strikes to ensure that Iran's nuclear programme was permanently dismantled and "it will never happen again".

"I would rather not destroy the rest of the country if possible, but maybe I will have to. You'll know soon enough," Trump said.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command is finalising preparations for a possible resumption of major military operations in Iran, according to reports citing a US official. However, Washington has not yet issued a formal directive to resume the campaign.

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Iraq Warns Against Use Of Its Territory For Strikes

Amid the rising tensions, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi told Trump during a phone call on Thursday that Iraqi territory must not be used to launch attacks against neighbouring countries.

The Iraqi Prime Minister's Office reiterated the country's position in a statement posted on X.

"Mr. Prime Minister affirmed Iraq's position calling for respect for the sovereignty of states, non-use of its territories as a launchpad for aggression against neighbouring countries," the statement said.