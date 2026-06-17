Iran Deal A 'Good Deal For The American People', Says JD Vance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US VP Vance: Iran MOU text expected by week's end.

Deal immediately reopens Strait of Hormuz, lowering global oil prices.

Iran gets sanctions relief for halting terror, nuclear program.

US Vice President JD Vance said the text of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iran is expected to be released by the end of the week, adding that Washington is pushing for an earlier disclosure.

According to Vance, Pakistan played a role in facilitating communication with Iran and requested that the full text not be made public immediately.

.@VP says the text of the MOU with Iran will be released by the end of the week:



"In short, what it does is it opens the Strait of Hormuz immediately. This is why you see oil prices down in the seventies... it also provides a framework whereby if the Iranians give us what we… pic.twitter.com/l1d9M0rWHT — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 17, 2026

"Pakistanis have been helpful with mediation with the Iranians. They've asked us not to release the full text for a little while. It'll come out at the latest on Friday. We're actually trying to push them to get it out today because we wanna tell the American people what's in this deal," he said.

Vance described the proposed arrangement as beneficial for Americans and said there had been misrepresentations about its contents.

"It's fundamentally a good deal for the American people but its also very simple and I'm also seeing some misrepresentations about it," he said.

Strait Of Hormuz Reopening At Centre Of Deal

Explaining the agreement, Vance said one of its immediate effects is the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy transit route.

"In short, what it does is that it opens Strait of Hormuz immediately," he said.

He linked the development to recent movements in oil markets, noting that prices had fallen significantly from previous highs.

"This is why you see oil prices down in the 70s from the highs in 120s. It's because you're seeing the Strait open its traffic to the flow of oil and gas," Vance said.

Framework Tied To Iran's Future Actions

Vance said the agreement establishes a framework under which Iran could receive economic benefits if it meets key US demands.

"It also provides a framework, whereby, if the Iranians give us what we need on stopping the funding of terrorism, on no longer pursuing a nuclear weapon, then they could get some benefits of being reinvited into the world economy," he said.

He clarified that those benefits would primarily involve sanctions relief.

"When I say benefits, I mean sanctions relief on their economy," Vance added.

'We've Destroyed Their Nuclear Programme'

The Vice President said the Trump administration's objective extends beyond immediate security concerns and is aimed at preventing Iran from rebuilding its nuclear capabilities over the long term.

"We've destroyed their nuclear programme but one of the things the President is trying to do is give them the incentive not to try to build that programme for the long haul," he said.

Vance argued that the goal is to ensure future generations do not face the threat of a nuclear-armed Iran.

"We don't have to worry about Iran having a nuclear weapon for the next couple of years but for the next generation, that generation does not have to worry about it either," he said.