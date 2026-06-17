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HomeNewsWorldIran Deal A 'Good Deal For The American People', Says JD Vance

Iran Deal A 'Good Deal For The American People', Says JD Vance

According to Vance, Pakistan played a role in facilitating communication with Iran and requested that the full text not be made public immediately.

Reported By : Sagarika Chakraborty | 
Updated at : 17 Jun 2026 08:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US VP Vance: Iran MOU text expected by week's end.
  • Deal immediately reopens Strait of Hormuz, lowering global oil prices.
  • Iran gets sanctions relief for halting terror, nuclear program.

US Vice President JD Vance said the text of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iran is expected to be released by the end of the week, adding that Washington is pushing for an earlier disclosure.

According to Vance, Pakistan played a role in facilitating communication with Iran and requested that the full text not be made public immediately.

"Pakistanis have been helpful with mediation with the Iranians. They've asked us not to release the full text for a little while. It'll come out at the latest on Friday. We're actually trying to push them to get it out today because we wanna tell the American people what's in this deal," he said.

Vance described the proposed arrangement as beneficial for Americans and said there had been misrepresentations about its contents.

"It's fundamentally a good deal for the American people but its also very simple and I'm also seeing some misrepresentations about it," he said.

Strait Of Hormuz Reopening At Centre Of Deal

Explaining the agreement, Vance said one of its immediate effects is the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy transit route.

"In short, what it does is that it opens Strait of Hormuz immediately," he said.

He linked the development to recent movements in oil markets, noting that prices had fallen significantly from previous highs.

"This is why you see oil prices down in the 70s from the highs in 120s. It's because you're seeing the Strait open its traffic to the flow of oil and gas," Vance said.

Framework Tied To Iran's Future Actions

Vance said the agreement establishes a framework under which Iran could receive economic benefits if it meets key US demands.

"It also provides a framework, whereby, if the Iranians give us what we need on stopping the funding of terrorism, on no longer pursuing a nuclear weapon, then they could get some benefits of being reinvited into the world economy," he said.

He clarified that those benefits would primarily involve sanctions relief.

"When I say benefits, I mean sanctions relief on their economy," Vance added.

'We've Destroyed Their Nuclear Programme'

The Vice President said the Trump administration's objective extends beyond immediate security concerns and is aimed at preventing Iran from rebuilding its nuclear capabilities over the long term.

"We've destroyed their nuclear programme but one of the things the President is trying to do is give them the incentive not to try to build that programme for the long haul," he said.

Vance argued that the goal is to ensure future generations do not face the threat of a nuclear-armed Iran.

"We don't have to worry about Iran having a nuclear weapon for the next couple of years but for the next generation, that generation does not have to worry about it either," he said.

Before You Go

Maharashtra Politics: Uddhav Sena Faces Fresh Revolt as Six MPs Back Shinde Camp Move

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iran expected to be released?

The text of the MOU is expected by the end of the week, with the US pushing for an earlier disclosure. Pakistan requested not to release it immediately.

What is an immediate effect of the proposed arrangement with Iran?

The agreement's immediate effect is the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global energy transit route. This has contributed to falling oil prices.

What benefits could Iran receive under this framework, and what are the conditions?

Iran could receive economic benefits, mainly sanctions relief, if it stops funding terrorism and abandons nuclear weapon pursuit, as per US demands.

What is the long-term goal of the US regarding Iran's nuclear capabilities?

The US aims to incentivize Iran not to rebuild its nuclear program for the long term, ensuring future generations are free from the threat of a nuclear-armed Iran.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jun 2026 08:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
JD Vance US Iran Deal Good Deal For The American People
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