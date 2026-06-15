Iran Confirms Peace Deal With US, Sets Conditions To Begin 60-Day Negotiations

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan's PM Sharif announced a US-Iran peace agreement.

Trump confirmed the deal, lifting blockade, reopening Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's official confirmed agreement, conditioned future talks on US commitments.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, has confirmed that Tehran has reached a peace agreement with the United States, but said any future negotiations would depend on Washington fulfilling key commitments.

According to Iran's state-affiliated Press TV, Gharibabadi said the official signing ceremony of the agreement would take place on Friday, after which the text of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would be made public.

"The enemy that had launched an attack to carry out its sinister objectives suffered defeat in all its goals, and the Islamic Republic of Iran achieved great victories in the war," Gharibabadi said.

He added that the agreement was not merely the result of diplomacy but was also rooted in what he described as Iran's military achievements during the conflict.

ALSO READ: US, Iran Reach Peace Agreement, Hormuz To Reopen After Signing Ceremony On June 19

60-Day Negotiation Window Conditional

Gharibabadi said Iran would first assess whether the United States had met its obligations regarding ending hostilities, lifting the blockade and releasing Iranian assets.

"Entering into 60 days of negotiations is conditional upon the fulfilment of these commitments by the United States," he said.

He further stated that Iran had ensured its key positions were incorporated into the draft memorandum and stressed that the agreement should not be viewed as a sign of trust in Washington.

"This memorandum of understanding does not mean trusting the enemy. We will monitor the implementation of US commitments," he said.

Trump Announces Completion Of Deal

The remarks came after US President Donald Trump announced that a peace deal between Washington and Tehran had been completed.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said: "The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!"

He also announced the lifting of the US naval blockade and authorised the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

"I hereby fully authorise the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorise the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!" Trump wrote.

ALSO READ: Trump Slams Israel For Bombing Beirut, Says 'There Should Be No More Attacks'

Pakistan PM Also Announces Agreement

Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said an agreement had been reached following intensive negotiations between the two sides.

Sharif stated that both countries had agreed to the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon, and said the official signing ceremony would be held on June 19 in Switzerland.

He also thanked Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye for their roles in facilitating the mediation process and said a series of pre-implementation meetings would take place before the signing to prepare for technical discussions and implementation of the agreement.