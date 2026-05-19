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HomeNewsWorld'Whoever Sends Trump, Netanyahu To Hell...': Iran Plans $58 Million ‘Reward Bill’ Amid Rising Tensions

'Whoever Sends Trump, Netanyahu To Hell...': Iran Plans $58 Million ‘Reward Bill’ Amid Rising Tensions

Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Azizi said the proposal was linked to the February 28 strikes on Tehran that reportedly killed former supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 19 May 2026 09:40 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran parliament proposes bounty for Trump, Netanyahu assassination.
  • Legislation offers 50 million euros for leaders' deaths.
  • Action linked to alleged strikes killing Supreme Leader Khamenei.
  • Bounty reports intensify regional tensions, diplomatic concerns.

Iran is reportedly considering a controversial proposal that would place a multimillion-dollar bounty on US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to reports by Iran Wire and The Telegraph UK.

Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament, announced that lawmakers were preparing legislation titled “Counter-Action by the Military and Security Forces of the Islamic Republic”. The proposed bill would reportedly allocate 50 million euros, around Rs 5.6 billion, to any individual or organisation involved in assassinating the American and Israeli leaders.

The Iranian parliament is expected to vote on the proposal linked to the February 28 strikes on Tehran that reportedly killed then-supreme leader Ali Khamenei. The development marks one of the most severe escalations in rhetoric between Tehran, Washington and Tel Aviv in recent years.

Iranian Leaders Call For ‘Counter-Action’

According to Iran Wire, Azizi said Trump, Netanyahu and United States Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Admiral Brad Cooper should face “counter-action” over their alleged role in Khamenei’s killing.

Another member of Iran’s national security commission, Mahmoud Nabavian, also reportedly confirmed that parliament would soon consider a plan setting financial rewards for anyone who “sends Trump and Netanyahu to hell”. His remarks further intensified concerns over Tehran’s increasingly aggressive public messaging.

The reports have triggered fresh alarm internationally, particularly as tensions across the region remain fragile despite ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at maintaining a ceasefire between Iran, the US and Israel.

ALSO READ | Trump 'Puts Off' Planned Strikes On Iran For Tuesday At Gulf Leaders' Request

‘Kill Trump’ Campaign Claims Surface

The latest reports emerged only days after Masaf, a pro-regime Iranian media outlet, claimed that the Islamic regime had secured $50 million in funding for a campaign called “Kill Trump”.

Earlier, the Iran-linked cyberwarfare group “Handala” also issued a statement claiming it had allocated $50 million toward what it described as the “elimination of the primary architects of oppression and corruption”, referring to Trump and Netanyahu. The announcement came after the US Department of Justice offered a $10 million reward related to members of the hacking group.

Handala claimed the money would be awarded to any person or organisation that took “actual action” against the two leaders. The statements added to fears that threats once confined to propaganda or online rhetoric may now be entering a more organised political sphere.

ALSO READ | From Babri Masjid Chowk To Jain Mandir Road: Pakistan Restores Lahore’s Pre-Partition Street Names

Escalation Threatens Fragile Diplomatic Efforts

Tehran’s reported bounty legislation represents a significant escalation from earlier threats, including religious fatwas and propaganda campaigns targeting foreign leaders. Analysts fear such rhetoric could undermine the already delicate ceasefire involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

Last year, Trump warned that if Tehran attempted to assassinate him, the US would issue “very strict orders” to “wipe them off the face of the Earth”. The latest developments are likely to renew security concerns in Washington and among US allies.

Before You Go

Major Global Alert: Trump Says Massive US Strike on Iran Was Stopped at Last Minute

Frequently Asked Questions

What controversial proposal is Iran reportedly considering?

Iran is reportedly considering a proposal to place a multimillion-dollar bounty on US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

What is the amount of the reported bounty and who is it for?

The proposed bill would allocate 50 million euros to individuals or organizations involved in assassinating Trump and Netanyahu, allegedly over their role in a strike that killed Ali Khamenei.

What is the name of the proposed legislation in the Iranian parliament?

Lawmakers are preparing legislation titled 'Counter-Action by the Military and Security Forces of the Islamic Republic'.

Has a similar 'Kill Trump' campaign been announced before?

Yes, a pro-regime Iranian media outlet claimed the regime secured $50 million for a 'Kill Trump' campaign, and a cyberwarfare group also claimed to allocate $50 million for the 'elimination' of Trump and Netanyahu.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 09:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Israel Iran Conflict Iran War
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