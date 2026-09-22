Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US warned foreign firms assisting Iranian carriers face sanctions.

Secondary sanctions begin September 23, affecting fuel, airport access.

Iraq, Georgia, Turkey already restricting flights from Iran.

Disruption depends on compliance of international aviation businesses.

Iran's international aviation network could face a major disruption from Wednesday, September 23, after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that foreign companies continuing to provide services to Iranian carriers could face secondary sanctions. Bessent said the US would target not only Iranian airlines but also the international businesses and facilities that allow them to operate abroad. His warning covers services including refuelling, airport access and ticket sales, with companies potentially risking their access to the US dollar financial system if they continue working with Iranian carriers.

The announcement marks another escalation in Washington's economic pressure on Tehran and comes as Iran's aviation sector is already operating under decades of sanctions that have restricted access to aircraft, spare parts and maintenance support.

Bessent Sets Deadline

Speaking to CNBC on Monday, Bessent said: "On September 23, all the Iranian airlines will be shut down around the world."

He also outlined how Washington intends to pressure companies outside Iran that provide essential services to the country's airlines.

"If they land, you cannot provide them with fuel, you cannot provide them with landing services, you cannot sell them tickets, or you will be knocked out of the dollar system," he added.

The warning means foreign airports, fuel suppliers, ticketing companies and other aviation service providers could face significant financial consequences if they continue facilitating flights operated by Iranian carriers.

Bessent's comments were framed around the ability of Iranian airlines to continue functioning internationally rather than a conventional order directly grounding aircraft. The effectiveness of the measure will therefore depend heavily on whether companies outside Iran comply with the threat of secondary sanctions.

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Pressure Extends Abroad

Washington's latest move follows a broader expansion of sanctions against Iran's aviation sector.

The US has previously targeted Iranian airlines and companies accused of supporting their operations. Earlier this month, Washington imposed sanctions on remaining Iranian airlines that had not previously been designated, while also targeting foreign entities linked to Iran's aviation network.

The latest threat seeks to make international operations more difficult by putting pressure on the businesses Iranian airlines depend upon once they leave the country.

Iranian carriers already face longstanding restrictions on obtaining new aircraft and securing spare parts and maintenance services. Further restrictions on international airport and financial services could consequently place additional pressure on their ability to maintain overseas routes.

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Countries Begin Taking Action

The US warning has already been followed by moves affecting Iranian aviation in some countries.

Two Iraqi government sources told AFP that Baghdad planned to suspend flights by US-sanctioned Iranian airlines. Georgia has also restricted Iranian carriers from using its airspace and territory, while Mahan Air has suspended flights to Turkey following a request from Ankara.

Iranian authorities had not immediately issued a formal response to Bessent's latest warning, according to reports published after his remarks.

China Talks Add Significance

Bessent's warning came shortly after his discussions with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in New York.

The talks were held as Washington and Beijing prepare for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. China is a significant economic partner of Iran, making Beijing's approach to US sanctions particularly relevant to Washington's wider strategy.

Bessent said Chinese financial officials had been engaged in discussions concerning compliance with US sanctions on Iran, according to Reuters.

The aviation measures therefore form part of a wider attempt by Washington to restrict Tehran's access to international financial and commercial networks.

For Iran's airlines, the immediate challenge is not simply the sanctions imposed directly on carriers. The bigger issue is whether overseas airports, fuel suppliers, ticketing agencies and financial institutions remain willing to provide the services required to sustain international operations.