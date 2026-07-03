Trump Claims Iran Has Agreed To 'Just About Everything' US Needs In Talks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Trump claims Iran agreed to US nuclear demands.

Trump asserts US actions debilitated Iran's military, economy.

Indirect Doha talks concluded, resuming after July 9.

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran has agreed to nearly all American demands in ongoing negotiations focused on limiting Tehran's nuclear programme, expressing confidence that the two sides could be nearing an agreement.

Speaking in an interview with CNBC, Trump said significant progress had been made during the diplomatic process. "I think they've agreed to just about everything we need," he said.

The US president reiterated that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon remains Washington's central objective and described the current engagement as part of a broader effort to eliminate Tehran's nuclear capabilities.

"We're in the war, and it's really the denuclearisation of Iran. This is not a war per se. This is the denuking of Iran. You can't let them have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.

Trump Claims Iran's Military Has Been Severely Weakened

Trump also asserted that recent US military actions had significantly degraded Iran's military infrastructure and leadership.

"I ripped their military apart. They have no navy, they have no air force, they have no radar, their leaders are all dead. And they elect - not elect - they raise new leaders. They're all dead also. We're on the third set of leaders, and we actually get along with them," he told CNBC.

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The president further claimed that Iran had suffered a decisive military defeat and said the US retained the capability to destroy any remaining missile assets.

"I've defeated them militarily. They're totally defeated militarily. They have some missiles left, we could wipe them out too," Trump said.

He also revealed details of recent military operations, saying the US had carried out multiple strikes in response to actions allegedly taken by Iran. "And we're negotiating, and we'll see whether or not. I think they've agreed to just about everything we need," he added.

Doha Talks To Resume After July 9

Trump's remarks came a day after American and Iranian representatives concluded another round of indirect negotiations in Doha, Qatar.

According to reports, the discussions did not produce a major breakthrough but focused on unresolved issues related to an interim understanding that was first announced two weeks ago.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry said the next phase of talks would resume after the funeral ceremonies for Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, scheduled for July 9.

Officials said the latest discussions built upon a framework developed during earlier diplomatic engagements and helped reinforce the ceasefire arrangement reached in June.

The negotiations were conducted indirectly, with Qatari and Pakistani intermediaries relaying messages between the American and Iranian delegations.

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Trump Highlights Economic Pressure On Iran

The US president argued that Iran's economy had been severely damaged by the conflict and suggested Washington could help address food shortages if a final agreement is reached.

"We have the great Navy, the greatest navy in the world. These guys are unbelievable. Not one ship got through to Iran. They have 300% inflation, they're making no money," Trump said.

He added that American agricultural exports could form part of a future arrangement.

"They need food. They need corn, and wheat, and soybeans, and we're going to have exclusively our American farmers provide that. Assuming we get to the position where we should get to. I think we're going to get there."

He also claimed that US forces had repeatedly targeted Iranian radar systems, forcing Tehran to rebuild its air-defence infrastructure.

"We blew up Iran's radar, they had no radar, they still don't. We blew it up again the other night. They had a nice new radar, they were all set to go, and we blew it up last week. They have to start all over again for a third time," he said.

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Nuclear Issue Remains Key

Speaking separately, Trump told reporters that negotiations aimed at restricting Iran's nuclear programme were progressing positively.

"The denuclearisation of Iran is moving along well," he said. "They've had very good meetings, and we'll see."

US Vice President JD Vance also underscored the administration's focus on the nuclear issue.

"Obviously, we're worried about the nuclear issue, we're going to start talking about that," Vance told reporters.

The ongoing negotiations follow months of heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran, with both sides continuing diplomatic efforts while seeking to prevent further escalation in the region.