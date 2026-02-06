Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldInquilab Protesters Clash With Police Outside Yunus Residence In Dhaka Over Osman Hadi Killing

Inquilab Protesters Clash With Police Outside Yunus Residence In Dhaka Over Osman Hadi Killing

The demonstrators gathered in the capital and raised demands for accountability in connection with Hadi’s death.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 06:27 PM (IST)
Members of the Inquilab platform staged a protest in Dhaka on Wednesday, demanding justice in the killing of Osman Hadi, a key leader in the protests against Sheikh Hasina, who died on December 18.

The demonstrators gathered in the capital and raised demands for accountability in connection with Hadi’s death.

March Towards Advisory Office

The protesters began marching towards the police and attempted to reach the main advisory office located near the Jamuna area.

As the march progressed, security personnel moved to prevent the crowd from advancing further.

Police Deploy Crowd-Control Measures

Police blocked the protesters by erecting barricades and deployed crowd-control measures, including water cannons, tear gas and sound grenades, to stop them from reaching the advisory office.

The situation remained tense as police sought to contain the demonstration.

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Friday said the interim government has decided to propose that the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights carry out an investigation into the assassination of Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi.

Decision Taken On International Investigation

Alam made the remarks when asked whether the interim government would seek an international investigation into the Hadi assassination case.

“The government has already decided to propose that the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights undertake an investigation into the case at the earliest opportunity,” the press secretary said.

Commitment To Cooperation And Justice

“The interim government remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring full justice in this case and will extend all possible cooperation to such an investigation,” Shafiqul Alam added.

 

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 06 Feb 2026 06:25 PM (IST)
Dhaka Osman Hadi Killing Inquilab Protesters Clash Police Outside Yunus Residence
