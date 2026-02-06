Members of the Inquilab platform protested in Dhaka demanding justice for the killing of Osman Hadi, a prominent leader in protests against Sheikh Hasina.
Inquilab Protesters Clash With Police Outside Yunus Residence In Dhaka Over Osman Hadi Killing
The demonstrators gathered in the capital and raised demands for accountability in connection with Hadi’s death.
Members of the Inquilab platform staged a protest in Dhaka on Wednesday, demanding justice in the killing of Osman Hadi, a key leader in the protests against Sheikh Hasina, who died on December 18.
The demonstrators gathered in the capital and raised demands for accountability in connection with Hadi’s death.
March Towards Advisory Office
The protesters began marching towards the police and attempted to reach the main advisory office located near the Jamuna area.
#WATCH | Bangladesh | Members of the Inquilab platform hold a protest in Dhaka, demanding justice in the killing of Osman Hadi, a key leader in the protests against Sheikh Hasina, who died on 18 December.— ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2026
The protestors are marching toward the police and attempting to reach… pic.twitter.com/V9hk0RkuIG
As the march progressed, security personnel moved to prevent the crowd from advancing further.
Police Deploy Crowd-Control Measures
Police blocked the protesters by erecting barricades and deployed crowd-control measures, including water cannons, tear gas and sound grenades, to stop them from reaching the advisory office.
The situation remained tense as police sought to contain the demonstration.
Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Friday said the interim government has decided to propose that the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights carry out an investigation into the assassination of Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi.
Decision Taken On International Investigation
Alam made the remarks when asked whether the interim government would seek an international investigation into the Hadi assassination case.
“The government has already decided to propose that the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights undertake an investigation into the case at the earliest opportunity,” the press secretary said.
Commitment To Cooperation And Justice
“The interim government remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring full justice in this case and will extend all possible cooperation to such an investigation,” Shafiqul Alam added.
Related Video
Tragic News: Kamal’s Homecoming Turns Into Fatal Accident
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the protest in Dhaka about?
Where did the protesters attempt to march?
The protesters began marching towards the police, attempting to reach the main advisory office located near the Jamuna area.
What measures did the police use to stop the protesters?
Police erected barricades and deployed crowd-control measures, including water cannons, tear gas, and sound grenades, to prevent the protesters from advancing.
Will there be an international investigation into Osman Hadi's death?
Yes, the interim government has decided to propose that the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights conduct an investigation into the assassination of Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi.