Unrest Grips Indonesia As Bike Taxi Driver's Death By Police Vehicle Sparks Nationwide Protests

Hundreds of Indonesians took to the streets of the capital on Friday in protest over the death of a young motorcycle taxi driver struck by a police vehicle during clashes near parliament, in what has become the first major test of President Prabowo Subianto’s year-old administration.

The victim, 21-year-old Affan Kurniawan, who worked for ride-sharing services Gojek and Grab, was killed on Thursday when police deployed armoured vehicles to break up demonstrations. The protests had erupted over a string of grievances, including lawmakers’ pay and education funding.

Public Anger Over Lawmakers’ Allowances

At the heart of the demonstrations is public outrage over revelations that Indonesia’s 580 House of Representatives members each receive a housing allowance of 50 million rupiah ($4,739) per month — around 20 times higher than the minimum monthly wage in the country’s poorer provinces. The news has fuelled resentment, especially as ordinary Indonesians struggle with the rising cost of living.

The anger intensified after Kurniawan’s death, sparking widespread calls for accountability and justice.

Demonstrations Spread Across Cities

On Friday afternoon, protesters gathered outside parliament and police headquarters in Jakarta, chanting “Killer! Killer!” and hurling rocks at security gates. Several schools closed early, while banks and businesses urged employees to work from home. Local television footage showed military personnel deployed in some areas of the city.

Drivers in their distinctive green jackets, students, and workers joined the demonstrations not only in Jakarta but also in Surabaya and Bandung on Java island, and in Gorontalo on Sulawesi.

Police used teargas and water cannon on Thursday night in an attempt to disperse crowds, according to local media.

President Calls for Calm, But Anger Persists

President Subianto issued a video statement on Friday expressing shock and disappointment at what he called “excessive actions by officers.”

“I have ordered a thorough and transparent investigation … and officers involved must be held accountable,” he said, while extending condolences to Kurniawan’s family.

His remarks, however, did little to calm the protests.

Jakarta’s police chief, Asep Edi Suheri, confirmed that an armoured police vehicle had struck and killed Kurniawan. He publicly apologised to the victim’s family.

National police official Abdul Karim later announced that seven officers who were in the vehicle would be detained for 20 days for “breach of ethics” while questioning continued.