Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldUnrest Grips Indonesia As Bike Taxi Driver's Death By Police Vehicle Sparks Nationwide Protests

Unrest Grips Indonesia As Bike Taxi Driver's Death By Police Vehicle Sparks Nationwide Protests

Public anger over high living costs and perceived government excess fueled the unrest, spreading across cities. President Subianto called for an investigation, but protests persist.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 29 Aug 2025 11:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Hundreds of Indonesians took to the streets of the capital on Friday in protest over the death of a young motorcycle taxi driver struck by a police vehicle during clashes near parliament, in what has become the first major test of President Prabowo Subianto’s year-old administration.

The victim, 21-year-old Affan Kurniawan, who worked for ride-sharing services Gojek and Grab, was killed on Thursday when police deployed armoured vehicles to break up demonstrations. The protests had erupted over a string of grievances, including lawmakers’ pay and education funding.

Public Anger Over Lawmakers’ Allowances

At the heart of the demonstrations is public outrage over revelations that Indonesia’s 580 House of Representatives members each receive a housing allowance of 50 million rupiah ($4,739) per month — around 20 times higher than the minimum monthly wage in the country’s poorer provinces. The news has fuelled resentment, especially as ordinary Indonesians struggle with the rising cost of living.

The anger intensified after Kurniawan’s death, sparking widespread calls for accountability and justice.

Demonstrations Spread Across Cities

On Friday afternoon, protesters gathered outside parliament and police headquarters in Jakarta, chanting “Killer! Killer!” and hurling rocks at security gates. Several schools closed early, while banks and businesses urged employees to work from home. Local television footage showed military personnel deployed in some areas of the city.

Drivers in their distinctive green jackets, students, and workers joined the demonstrations not only in Jakarta but also in Surabaya and Bandung on Java island, and in Gorontalo on Sulawesi.

Police used teargas and water cannon on Thursday night in an attempt to disperse crowds, according to local media.

President Calls for Calm, But Anger Persists

President Subianto issued a video statement on Friday expressing shock and disappointment at what he called “excessive actions by officers.”

“I have ordered a thorough and transparent investigation … and officers involved must be held accountable,” he said, while extending condolences to Kurniawan’s family.

His remarks, however, did little to calm the protests.

Jakarta’s police chief, Asep Edi Suheri, confirmed that an armoured police vehicle had struck and killed Kurniawan. He publicly apologised to the victim’s family.

National police official Abdul Karim later announced that seven officers who were in the vehicle would be detained for 20 days for “breach of ethics” while questioning continued.

Published at : 29 Aug 2025 11:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Protests Indonesia Riots
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Russia's Putin To Visit India In December Amid US Tariff War: Report
Russia's Putin To Visit India In December Amid US Tariff War: Report
Cities
'Sharp Drop In Hindu Population, Massacre Averted': Commission Submits Sambhal Violence Report To UP CM
Sharp Drop In Hindu Population, Massacre Averted: Sambhal Violence Report
India
Modi, Xi To Meet 'Twice' During PM's China Visit In Bid To Firm Ties: Report
Modi, Xi To Meet 'Twice' During PM's China Visit In Bid To Firm Ties: Report
Business
Reliance Bets Big On Clean Energy: Kutch Mega Solar Park And Jamnagar Giga Complex In Focus
Reliance Bets Big On Clean Energy: Kutch Mega Solar Park And Jamnagar Giga Complex In Focus
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Chirag Paswan Condemns Abusive Politics, Rejects Vote Theft Allegations
Breaking: Amit Shah Slams Congress Over PM Remark, Inaugurates Cyber Lab In Guwahati
Breaking: BJP-Congress Clash In Patna After Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra Sparks Row
Bihar Politics: 2 Arrested in Bihar for Abusing PM Modi During INDIA Alliance Event | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India to Boost Russian Oil Imports by Up to 20% Despite US Tariffs | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India’s Economic Ascent: How The World’s Youngest Major Economy Is Poised To Overtake Giants | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget