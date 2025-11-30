Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIndonesia Floods: Death Toll Soars To 442, Hundreds Missing Amidst Monsoon Havoc

Indonesia Floods: Death Toll Soars To 442, Hundreds Missing Amidst Monsoon Havoc

Indonesia's annual monsoon season, which typically runs from June to September, brings intense rainfall every year, but this season has been far more severe.

By : ANI | Updated at : 30 Nov 2025 11:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Jakarta: The death toll from the devastating floods and landslides sweeping across Indonesia has climbed to 442, Al Jazeera reported, citing the country's disaster agency, as desperate people hunt for food and water.

National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) on Sunday said another 402 people remain missing across the provinces of North Sumatra, West Sumatra, and Aceh, with rescue teams struggling to reach the hardest-hit areas.

Much of the destruction is concentrated on Sumatra Island, where thousands of residents have been cut off for days. Two cities -- Central Tapanuli and Sibolga -- remain completely unreachable, according to Al Jazeera.

Authorities say they have deployed two warships from Jakarta loaded with emergency supplies, with the vessels expected to arrive in Sibolga on Monday.

The National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) warned that poor weather and a lack of heavy equipment were continuing to slow down search and rescue operations. Aid has been painfully slow to reach isolated communities, and conditions in Sibolga and Central Tapanuli are deteriorating.

Social media videos reveal the growing desperation: crowds pushing through broken barricades and wading through waist-deep floodwaters to reach damaged shops for basic supplies.

Across Southeast Asia, the scale of destruction has been staggering. Heavy monsoon rains have overwhelmed large parts of Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia, killing at least 600 people regionwide. The relentless downpours have triggered landslides, washed out roads, and knocked out communication lines, leaving rescue teams scrambling to reconnect entire towns, as per Al Jazeera.

Indonesia's annual monsoon season, which typically runs from June to September, brings intense rainfall every year -- but this season has been far more severe.

A tropical storm system has worsened the flooding, and authorities say the death tolls in Indonesia and Thailand are among the highest seen in recent years. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Nov 2025 11:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indonesia Indonesia Floods Indonesia Monsoon Havoc
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
'America Benefitted Immensely From Talented Indians': Elon Musk On Nikhil Kamath Podcast
'America Benefitted Immensely From Talented Indians': Elon Musk On Nikhil Kamath Podcast
News
Government Of India’s New Rule Will Change How WhatsApp Works-ALL You Need To Know About
Government Of India’s New Rule Will Change How WhatsApp Works-ALL You Need To Know About
News
Centre Chairs All-Party Meeting, Opposition Presses For Debate On SIR Ahead Of Parliament’s Winter Session
Centre Chairs All-Party Meeting, Opposition Presses For Debate On SIR Ahead Of Parliament’s Winter Session
World
Netanyahu Seeks Presidential Pardon In Corruption Trial, Says Trial Is Undermining Israel’s Unity
Netanyahu Seeks Presidential Pardon In Corruption Trial, Says Trial Is Undermining Israel’s Unity
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Car Catches Fire on NH-58 in UP; 4 Dead as Flames Spread to Four-Storey Building
Rajasthan Withdraws December 6 ‘Shaurya Diwas’ Order Hours After ABP Report; CM Intervenes
Breaking: UP BLO Dies by Suicide in Moradabad; Note Claims Pressure to Meet SIR Targets
Breaking: Ratlám Student Attempts Suicide After Alleged Pressure by School Staff; Critical in Hospital
Breaking: 70 Socket Bombs Seized in Murshidabad; Police Seal Area After Major Recovery
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Retracting The Reins: Why BJP's Chandigarh Overreach Met Swift Political Rejection
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget