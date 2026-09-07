Indonesia Volcano Erupts Again; 8 Airports Shut As Ash Plumes Soar 50,000 Ft: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jakarta schools moved online; further eruptions remain highly probable.

Massive plumes of volcanic ash rose into the sky over Indonesia as Mount Anak Krakatau erupted again, with ash reaching up to 50,000 feet and forcing eight airports to suspend operations.

The volcano, located in the strait between the islands of Java and Sumatra, has been erupting since late Friday, blanketing Jakarta and surrounding areas with ash and disrupting air travel, schools and some shipping operations.

Ash Plumes Soar 50,000 Feet

Indonesia's meteorological agency BMKG said ash from Anak Krakatau reached heights of up to 20,000 feet (6,000 metres) on the Java side of the volcano and 50,000 feet (15,000 metres) on the Sumatra side and parts of Banten province in Java.

The volcano monitoring agency recorded further eruptions on Sunday, with the latest occurring at 8.23pm. It warned Monday that the probability of further eruptions in the coming periods remains high.

Eruptions on Saturday produced a fountain of lava and booming sounds that could be heard several hundred kilometres away. Video of huge plumes of ash rising from the volcano also surfaced.

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8 Airports Shut, 1,558 Flights Delayed

Eight airports, including two serving Jakarta, remained closed on Monday because of volcanic ash.

Jakarta's main Soekarno-Hatta International Airport was scheduled to remain closed until 6pm local time, while seven other affected airports, including those serving Lampung and West Java, were initially due to remain shut until at least 8.59am.

Transport Minister Dudy Purwagandhi said authorities could not determine when operations would resume because of changing weather conditions.

“We cannot ascertain when this will end due to the dynamic weather,” Purwagandhi said.

The transport ministry said 1,558 flights had been delayed at the eight affected airports, affecting around 170,000 passengers. More than 900 of the affected flights were to or from Soekarno-Hatta.

The closures came after volcanic ash was detected in the airspace surrounding the Jakarta airport, raising safety concerns for aircraft.

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Jakarta Schools Move Online

The volcanic ash has also disrupted daily life in Jakarta. Schools across the capital moved classes online on Monday, with authorities not specifying how long the arrangement would remain in place.

Ash also reached Bandar Lampung in southern Sumatra, covering parked cars and roadsides.

Some shipping operations have been disrupted, while ships passing through the strait separating Java and Sumatra have been advised to remain vigilant over possible navigation risks linked to the volcanic activity.

Vessels have been prohibited from approaching within a 3-kilometre radius of the volcano.

Authorities Warn Of More Eruptions

Geology agency head Lana Saria urged people to stay away from Anak Krakatau, warning that material ejected by the volcano could endanger anyone within the exclusion zone.

She said the latest series of eruptions did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami.

Anak Krakatau, meaning “Child of Krakatau”, has been sporadically active since emerging from the sea in the early 20th century inside the caldera formed by the massive 1883 eruption of Mount Krakatau.

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Deadly Krakatau History

The 1883 eruption of Mount Krakatau was one of the deadliest and most destructive volcanic disasters in history, with an estimated 35,000 people killed.

Anak Krakatau itself triggered a deadly tsunami in 2018 after part of the volcano collapsed. The tsunami killed 429 people and displaced thousands.

Indonesia lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire, where the movement and meeting of tectonic plates contribute to frequent volcanic eruptions and earthquakes.