More than 24,600 Indian nationals were deported from 81 countries in 2025, according to official data shared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in the Rajya Sabha on December 18. The figures reveal a sharp rise in removals from several regions, with Gulf countries and the United States accounting for a substantial portion of the total.

Saudi Arabia emerged as the largest contributor, deporting over 11,000 Indians during the year, underscoring the strict enforcement of residency and labour regulations in the kingdom, as reported by Times Now.

United States Sees Highest Deportations In Five Years

The United States deported around 3,800 Indian nationals in 2025, marking the highest number recorded over the past five years, as per a report on Business Standard. A majority of those deported were employed in the private sector. Experts attribute the spike to more stringent implementation of immigration and work-authorisation norms under President Donald Trump’s administration.

Data presented to Parliament showed that Washington DC recorded the highest number of deportations at 3,414, followed by Houston with 234 cases. Analysts point to increased scrutiny of visa compliance, overstays and employment eligibility as key drivers behind the rise.

Gulf, Southeast Asian Nations Account For Large Numbers

Beyond Saudi Arabia, several other countries reported significant deportation figures. Myanmar deported 1,591 Indian nationals, followed closely by Malaysia with 1,485 cases and the United Arab Emirates with 1,469. Bahrain sent back 764 Indians, while Thailand and Cambodia deported 481 and 305 individuals respectively.

According to the MEA, the most common reasons for deportation—particularly in Gulf nations—included overstaying visas or residence permits, working without valid authorisation, violations of labour laws, leaving employers without formal notice, and involvement in civil or criminal disputes.

Students Also Affected Across Multiple Countries

Indian students were not immune to the trend. The United Kingdom recorded the highest number of student deportations at 170 cases. Australia followed with 114, Russia with 82, and the United States with 45.



Officials noted that student removals were often linked to visa condition violations or non-compliance with academic or work-related regulations.

India Flags H-1B Visa Interview Delays

Meanwhile, India raised concerns with the United States over the abrupt cancellation of thousands of scheduled H-1B visa interviews involving Indian applicants. The interviews, originally planned for mid-December, were postponed by several months. Reports suggest the delay was intended to allow US authorities additional time to review applicants’ social media presence and online activity.

Several candidates were informed that their appointments had been rescheduled as late as May 2026, causing uncertainty among skilled professionals awaiting work visas.

The MEA stated that it continues to engage with foreign governments on immigration-related issues, emphasising the need to safeguard the interests of Indian nationals abroad amid tightening global migration policies.