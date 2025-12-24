Indian Woman Killed In Toronto: Police Seek Suspect In Intimate Partner Homicide

Tragedy struck in Toronto as a 30-year-old Indian woman was killed in what police are describing as an act of intimate partner violence. Canadian authorities have issued a nationwide warrant for 32-year-old Abdul Ghafoori, who faces charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Himanshi Khurana.

Missing Person Report Leads to Homicide Investigation

Toronto police received a missing person report late Friday night, around 10:40 pm, in the Strachan Avenue and Wellington Street West area. Officers immediately launched an investigation to locate Khurana.

By Saturday morning at approximately 6:30 am, authorities found her deceased inside a residence. Police confirmed that the death has been classified as a homicide, prompting the Homicide Unit to take over the case.

Suspect and Victim Were Known to Each Other

Investigators believe Khurana and Ghafoori were acquainted and were reportedly in an intimate partner relationship, according to CP24 news. Police have released images of both the victim and the suspect and are urging the public for assistance.

A police spokesperson said, “We have released an image of the suspect, and that is out there. We’re appealing to the public; if anybody knows where this man is, please contact the police immediately.”

No further details about the motive or circumstances surrounding the killing have been released so far.

Indian Consulate Offers Support to Family

The Consulate General of India in Toronto expressed deep sorrow over Khurana’s death and assured the family of full support.

In a statement posted on X, the consulate said:

“We are deeply saddened and shocked by the murder of Himanshi Khurana, a young Indian national, in Toronto. We extend our deepest condolences to her bereaved family during this moment of profound grief. The Consulate has been in close touch over the past few days and is providing all possible assistance in coordination with local authorities.”