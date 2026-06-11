Indian Vessel Sends SOS After Coming Under Attack Off Oman Coast, Engine Room Catches Fire

A fresh maritime emergency involving a vessel carrying Indian crew members has been reported off the coast of Oman, with MT Jalveer issuing an SOS message after a fire broke out in its engine room near Shinas Port.

According to initial reports, the fire occurred while the vessel was operating near the Omani port. Despite the incident, all crew members onboard are reported to be safe.

The development comes at a time of heightened concern over the safety of commercial shipping in the Gulf region, following a series of incidents linked to the escalating conflict in West Asia.

Distress Call Sent After Engine Room Blaze

MT Jalveer's crew transmitted an SOS message after detecting a fire in the vessel's engine room.

While the extent of the damage remains unclear, no injuries or casualties have been reported so far. Crew members are understood to be safe as authorities continue to assess the situation.

Further details regarding the cause of the fire and the vessel's operational status are awaited.

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Indian Embassy Closely Monitoring Situation

Reacting to the incident, the Indian Embassy in Oman said it was aware of the emergency and was coordinating with local authorities.

In a statement posted on social media, the embassy said: “We have learnt of an incident involving a vessel off Shinas port of Oman, earlier today. We are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the local authorities for further details.”

The embassy has not yet released additional information regarding the circumstances surrounding the fire.

Second Vessel Incident Raises Fresh Concerns

The MT Jalveer incident comes shortly after another serious maritime emergency involving a vessel carrying Indian sailors in the Gulf of Oman.

The Palau-flagged MT Settebello, which had 24 Indian crew members onboard, came under attack while transiting the Gulf of Oman. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), 21 crew members were rescued, while three Indians were initially reported missing.

Search and rescue operations are continuing in coordination with Omani authorities as officials work to establish the fate of the missing sailors.

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Tensions Around Strait of Hormuz Under Spotlight

The back-to-back incidents have renewed concerns about the security of commercial shipping routes in the region, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical maritime corridors.

The recent attack on MT Settebello occurred amid heightened tensions linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has increasingly affected maritime operations in nearby waters.

Notably, MT Settebello was reportedly not among the vessels sanctioned or blacklisted by US authorities, adding to concerns over the vulnerability of commercial ships operating in the region.