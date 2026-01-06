Indian Envoy Sought Relief From Trump’s Tariffs: US Envoy's Big Claim Over Russia Oil Trade

US Senator Lindsey Graham has claimed that India’s Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Kwatra, asked him to convey a message to President Donald Trump seeking relief from tariffs imposed on India over its purchase of Russian oil.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday, with Trump present, Graham said the request was made during a meeting at India House in Washington last month. According to the Republican Senator, the Indian envoy focused largely on explaining that India was reducing its purchases of Russian crude.

‘Would You Tell The President To Relieve Tariff?’: Graham

Graham, who is backing legislation proposing tariffs of up to 500 per cent on countries continuing to buy Russian oil, claimed that Ambassador Kwatra directly asked him to urge Trump to ease the trade penalty. He said the envoy emphasised that India was cutting back on Russian oil imports.

The Senator argued that such economic pressure was necessary, asserting that countries buying discounted Russian crude were indirectly sustaining Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war effort. He maintained that tariffs were meant to force difficult choices and credited Trump’s actions for India’s alleged reduction in Russian oil purchases.

Trump Warns Of Higher Tariffs, Praises Modi

Graham further said that pressuring Russia’s “customers” was key to ending the Ukraine war. Trump, speaking alongside him, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aware of his dissatisfaction with India’s energy imports from Russia. He described Modi as a “very good man” and claimed India wanted to keep him satisfied on trade matters.

Trump warned that the US could raise tariffs on India “very quickly,” calling such a move potentially damaging for New Delhi. The US has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on India, among the highest globally, including a 25 per cent component linked specifically to Russian oil purchases.

There was no immediate response from Ambassador Kwatra or Indian officials on Graham’s remarks. India, which imports around 88 per cent of its crude oil, became the largest buyer of discounted Russian oil after Western nations distanced themselves from Moscow following the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. New Delhi has repeatedly stated that these imports are driven by the need for affordable and predictable energy prices and has described criticism of its position as unjustified and unreasonable.