HomeNewsWorldIndian Tourist Beaten By Transgender Group In Pattaya After Payment Row, Video Viral

Indian Tourist Beaten By Transgender Group In Pattaya After Payment Row, Video Viral

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 11:31 PM (IST)

An Indian tourist was assaulted by a group of transgender women in Thailand’s Pattaya following an alleged dispute over payment for sexual services, according to local reports. The incident took place in the early hours of December 27 and was captured on camera.

Pulled Out of Car, Beaten in Public

The victim, identified as 52-year-old Raj Jasuja, was reportedly dragged out of his car and beaten after he refused to pay the agreed amount. The assault occurred on a public road, with footage of the incident later circulating online.

Victim Hospitalised With Injuries

Jasuja sustained injuries to his face and head during the attack and was subsequently admitted to hospital for treatment. Details regarding the extent of his injuries were not immediately available.

Attacks On Indians On The Rise

Lately, attacks on Indian tourists have been on the rise in Pattaya. Pongpol Boonchid, a 19 year-old told police that the quarrel escalated when the two began chasing each other and a physical attack ensued. 

After Raj was injured, a formal complaint was filed, prompting legal action. However, Jasuja has not yet made any public statement regarding the matter.

Several such disputes have been occurring between Indian tourists and transwomen sex workers in Pattaya in recent months. 

Previously, in September an Indian man was attacked, and in October three transwomen were also accused of assaulting two Indians and fleeing with nearly 24,000 baht in cash.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 11:28 PM (IST)
