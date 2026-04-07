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HomeNewsWorldIndian Student Drowns In New Zealand's Lake Taupō During Easter Outing

Indian Student Drowns In New Zealand's Lake Taupō During Easter Outing

Indian student drowns in New Zealand’s Lake Taupō, leaving family devastated as community rallies to support costly repatriation efforts.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 03:23 PM (IST)
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The tragic drowning of 21-year-old Indian student Shaurya Sriram at Lake Taupō has left his family and community in deep shock, as efforts begin to bring his body back home. Shaurya, an engineering student at the University of Auckland, had travelled with friends during the Easter holiday when the incident occurred on April 5 at Whakamoenga Point in Acacia Bay.

Holiday Trip Turns Fatal

According to reports, Shaurya entered deeper waters and soon began struggling. A friend managed to pull him back to shore and attempted resuscitation while emergency services were alerted.

Despite sustained efforts by first responders and later by medical teams at Rotorua Hospital, he could not be revived and was pronounced dead. Authorities said police were notified around 3:20 pm, and the case has since been referred to the coroner, in line with standard procedure.

Some accounts indicate that he may have died at the scene itself, with friends recalling that he lost consciousness in the water before help could reach him.

Family Left Devastated

The loss has been particularly heartbreaking for Shaurya’s family. He was the only child of Sunny and Sudha Sriram, who had spent over two decades in New Zealand before returning to Powai in Mumbai, as per reports.

Family friends say his mother is inconsolable, struggling to process the sudden tragedy, while his father is reportedly unwell. Relatives, including Melbourne-based Shankar Ramaswamy, have travelled to New Zealand to manage formalities and support the grieving family.

Efforts Underway To Bring Him Home

Madan Mohan Sethi, the Consul General of India in Auckland, has assured assistance in expediting the documentation required for repatriation.

However, the cost of transporting Shaurya’s body to India is estimated at $18,000, placing a significant financial burden on the family. Community members and well-wishers have stepped forward, initiating fundraising efforts to help cover the expenses.

Community Rallies In Support

As news of the tragedy spreads, members of the Indian community in New Zealand and abroad have begun mobilizing support for the bereaved family. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Shaurya Sriram and what happened to him?

Shaurya Sriram was a 21-year-old engineering student from the University of Auckland who tragically drowned at Lake Taupō on April 5th.

Where did the incident take place?

The incident occurred at Whakamoenga Point in Acacia Bay, Lake Taupō, during the Easter holiday when Shaurya was with friends.

What were the circumstances of his death?

Shaurya reportedly entered deeper waters and began struggling. Despite attempts to rescue and resuscitate him, he could not be revived.

What is being done to support Shaurya's family?

The Indian Consul General is assisting with repatriation documentation, and community fundraising efforts are underway to help cover the estimated $18,000 cost of transporting his body home.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 03:23 PM (IST)
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