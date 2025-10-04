Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldConsulate Offers Condolences On Tragic Death Of Indian Student In Texas

Consulate Offers Condolences On Tragic Death Of Indian Student In Texas

Authorities are investigating, and consulate is assisting family with repatriation. Family and politicians are urging government intervention to return Pole's remains and ensure Indian student safety.

By : ANI | Updated at : 04 Oct 2025 11:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Houston [US], October 4 (ANI): The Consulate General of India in Houston has expressed deep condolences over the death of Chandrasekhar Pole, an Indian student from Hyderabad, who was killed in a shooting incident in Denton, Texas.
 
In a post on X, the consulate said, "Consulate General of India, Houston, deeply condoles the tragic death of Mr. Chandrasekhar Pole, an Indian student from Hyderabad, who was killed in a shooting incident Denton, Texas. We are in touch with the family and extending all possible assistance."

It further stated, "Local authorities are investigating the incident, and we are following up closely with them."
 
Chandrashekhar, who had completed his BDS in India before moving to Dallas for higher studies, was reportedly shot dead in Dallas, United States. His family members confirmed the tragic incident and appealed to the government to facilitate the repatriation of his mortal remains to Hyderabad at the earliest.
 
Providing details of the incident, Chandrashekhar's mother, Sunitha, told ANI, "My son went to the US two years ago. He became a dental doctor here and went there to complete his post-graduation, which he has finished. Two years have passed since he started his PG. We learned about his death from his friend's parents who visited us and shared our grief. We've come to know that he was shot dead by black people last night. We request the central and state governments to ensure the safety of Indians and bring my son's body back home as soon as possible."
 
Reacting to the incident, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA and former Telangana minister T Harish Rao expressed grief, describing Chandrasekhar as a Dalit student from Nagar who had gone to the US for higher studies.
 
In a post on X, Harish Rao informed that he met the grieving family and expressed condolences. "It is tragic that Chandra Shekhar Pole, a Dalit student from Nagar who completed BDS and went to America (Dallas) higher studies, died in a shooting carried out by miscreants early morning," Rao posted.
 
Sharing his condolences further, he said, "The pain that the parents are going through, knowing that their son, who they believed would reach great heights, is no more, is heart-wrenching to witness. My deepest condolences to their family members."
 
Harish Rao also urged the authorities to take steps to bring back the mortal remains of the student. "We, on behalf of BRS, demand that the state government take initiative and make efforts to bring Chandra Shekhar's mortal remains to his hometown as quickly as possible," he stated.
 
The tragic incident comes close on the heels of another case involving the Indian community in Dallas. Last month, Chandra Mouli "Bob" Nagamallaiah, a 50-year-old motel manager of Indian origin, was brutally beheaded in Texas in front of his wife and son following an argument over a washing machine. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Oct 2025 11:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Consulate US News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Hamas Must Move Quickly, Or Else...': Trump Reiterates Warning Over Gaza Peace Deal As Deadline Looms
'Hamas Must Move Quickly, Or Else...': Trump Reiterates Warning Over Gaza Peace Deal As Deadline Looms
World
UK PM Keir Starmer To Be On Maiden Visit To India On October 8, Review Bilateral Ties
UK PM Keir Starmer To Be On Maiden Visit To India On October 8, Review Bilateral Ties
World
Indian Student In US Shot Dead At Texas Gas Station
Indian Student In US Shot Dead At Texas Gas Station
Cricket
India's 2027 World Cup Plans Unclear As Agarkar Says Rohit, Kohli 'Non-Committal'
India's 2027 World Cup Plans Unclear As Agarkar Says Rohit, Kohli 'Non-Committal'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Shocking: Drunk Man And Chain-Snatcher Caught On Railway Tracks In Separate Incidents
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget