HomeNewsWorld'Made A Mistake': Indian Sikh Woman's SOS After Marriage In Pakistan, Arrested & Moved To Shelter

A viral audio clip allegedly featuring Indian pilgrim Sarabjeet Kaur has revived concerns over her safety after her conversion and marriage in Pakistan.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 11:41 AM (IST)

An audio clip allegedly featuring Sarabjeet Kaur, an Indian Sikh pilgrim who travelled to Pakistan late last year, converted to Islam and married a local resident, has gone viral on social media, triggering fresh questions about her wellbeing, consent and legal status across the border. In the widely circulated audio recording, Kaur is heard speaking emotionally to her husband in India, repeatedly expressing unhappiness and regret over her current situation in Pakistan.

Distress Call Raises New Questions

The clip, which appears to be looped and has not been independently verified, captures her breaking down several times as she pleads to be allowed to return home.

“I am very unhappy here. I want to return to my children. I raised them from a young age. Here, I struggle for every penny,” she says in the recording, as per a report on India Today. She also claims she lacks basic necessities, including proper clothing, and alleges harassment, though she does not name those responsible. At one point, she appeals to her husband not to trouble or harm her, while he reassures her and urges her to approach authorities at the Nankana Sahib gurdwara for assistance.

From Pilgrimage To Disappearance

Kaur, 48, was part of a group of nearly 2,000 Sikh pilgrims who entered Pakistan via the Wagah border in November to participate in celebrations marking the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. While the rest of the pilgrims returned to India after a short stay, Kaur did not.

According to Lahore police, she married Nasir Hussain, a resident of Sheikhupura district, on November 4, just a day after arriving in Pakistan, reported PTI. Her sudden disappearance from the pilgrimage group had earlier raised concerns among her family and Indian authorities.

Conflicting Claims, Legal Battles

Subsequently, Kaur and Hussain jointly approached the Lahore High Court, alleging that police had illegally raided their residence in Farooqabad and pressured them to annul their marriage.

In a separate video statement released earlier, Kaur maintained that her actions were voluntary. She said she had visited the Indian embassy in Islamabad to seek an extension of her visa and had also applied for Pakistani citizenship. Explaining her conversion, she added that she was given the Muslim name Noor before the nikah. 

Spy Allegation Adds New Twist

The controversy has taken a sharper turn with political intervention. Former Punjab Assembly member Mahinder Pal Singh filed a petition in the Lahore High Court alleging that Kaur could be an “Indian spy.” He argued that her stay in Pakistan beyond the validity of her visa was illegal and posed a potential national security risk.

As authorities in Pakistan continue to examine the legal and security aspects of the case, the viral audio has intensified calls for clarity on Kaur’s status — whether she is a consenting resident or a woman seeking a way back home.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 15 Jan 2026 11:41 AM (IST)
Pakistan INDIA
