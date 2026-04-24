21 Indian Crew Safe After Panama-Flagged Ship Attacked In Hormuz Strait, Govt Confirms

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian sailors aboard foreign ships are safe.

Strait of Hormuz attacks target ships with Indian crew.

Tensions rise in crucial oil corridor following attacks.

Indian maritime presence continues despite regional risks.

Indian seafarers safety in Hormuz: India’s Shipping Ministry on Thursday confirmed that all Indian nationals working aboard foreign-flagged vessels targeted in the Strait of Hormuz are safe, even as tensions in the strategic waterway intensify following fresh attacks. The reassurance comes after multiple ships navigating the narrow maritime corridor, a lifeline for global energy supplies, were fired upon by Iranian forces. Officials said the situation is being closely monitored, with particular attention to Indian crew members stationed across vessels in the region.

Indian Crew Unharmed Amid Maritime Attacks

Among the vessels caught in the escalation was the Panama-flagged container ship Euphoria, which had 21 Indian crew members and one Burmese national onboard. Despite coming under fire from Iranian boats, all personnel escaped unharmed, as per reports.

Another ship, the Liberia-registered Epaminondas, carried a lone Indian seafarer who is also reported safe. Authorities confirmed that communication channels have been maintained to ensure the wellbeing of Indian nationals aboard such vessels.

Shipping Ministry Additional Secretary Mukesh Mangal stated, “We are happy to inform that none of the Indian seafarers have been injured,” underlining the government’s relief even as concerns persist over maritime safety in the region.

Rising Tensions In A Crucial Oil Corridor

The attacks were reportedly carried out by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday, targeting multiple vessels including the Panama-flagged MSC Francesca. The escalation is widely viewed as part of Tehran’s response to U.S. sanctions impacting its shipping sector.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical chokepoints, handling nearly a fifth of global oil shipments. Any disruption in this narrow passage between the Persian Gulf and the Arabian Sea has immediate global implications, particularly for energy markets.

Ship-tracking data indicated that Euphoria was positioned near the UAE-Oman corridor on Thursday evening, while Epaminondas and MSC Francesca were sailing closer to Iranian waters.

Indian Maritime Presence Remains Significant

Despite the volatile conditions, several vessels with Indian connections continue to operate in the region. The Gibraltar-flagged bulk carrier Frosso K, transporting 55,000 tonnes of sulphur, is currently headed toward Paradip port. Meanwhile, the Indian crude carrier Desh Garima successfully reached Mumbai after transiting the strait earlier this month.

However, risks remain evident. On the same day as the attacks, two Indian-flagged ships, Sanmar Herald and Jag Arnav, were fired upon by IRGC boats and forced to retreat.

According to official data, 518 Indian seafarers are presently deployed on Indian-flagged vessels across the Persian Gulf region. Of these, 340 are stationed west of the Strait of Hormuz, while 178 are operating in the Gulf of Oman.