Indian Sailor Dies Of Medical Complications Aboard Vessel At Oman's Duqm Port

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian national Nishanth Uirthanathan died aboard MT Celestial in Oman.

Indian Embassy coordinates repatriation of his mortal remains to India.

Incident occurs amid maritime tensions and US attacks on seafarers.

India previously protested US actions causing seafarer deaths.

An Indian national, Nishanth Uirthanathan, has died due to medical complications aboard MT Celestial at Duqm Port in Oman, the Indian Embassy in Muscat said on Saturday.

The embassy said it is coordinating with the ship management company and relevant authorities to facilitate the early repatriation of his mortal remains to India.

Embassy Assisting Repatriation

In a statement shared on social media, the Embassy of India in Muscat expressed condolences to the bereaved family and said all necessary arrangements were being made.

“An Indian national Nishanth Uirthanathan passed away due to medical complications. His mortal remains are currently onboard MT Celestial at Duqm Port. The Embassy has been in continuous contact with the ship management company and is coordinating closely with all concerned stakeholders. Necessary arrangements are being made for the early repatriation of the mortal remains to India. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult time,” the embassy said.

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Consular Support Underway

Officials said the embassy has remained in constant touch with the vessel's management and other stakeholders to ensure the required procedures are completed for the return of the deceased sailor's body to India.

No further details regarding the nature of the medical complications were immediately available.

Developments Amid Maritime Tensions

The incident comes amid heightened attention on the safety of Indian mariners operating in the Gulf region.

On Friday, India summoned United States Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks and lodged a strong protest over continuing attacks by US naval forces on commercial vessels carrying Indian seafarers in the Gulf of Oman, incidents that have resulted in the deaths of three Indian nationals.

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According to the Ministry of External Affairs, India conveyed its deep concern over the use of lethal force against civilian shipping and stressed that such actions undermine maritime safety and regional stability.

The ministry said the attacks on commercial vessels carrying Indian mariners had led to the “tragic and avoidable loss” of Indian lives and reiterated India's concern over the security of international maritime commerce in the region.