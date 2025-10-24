Indian-Origin Man Arrested In New York For Stealing $50,000

A 39-year-old Indian-origin man, Mehul Goswami, has been arrested in New York for allegedly stealing over $50,000 (approximately ₹44 lakh) in state funds while working two full-time jobs simultaneously. According to officials, Goswami, who served as a remote employee with the New York State Office of Information Technology Services (ITS), was also employed full-time with another company in Malta during the same period.

Arrest and Charges

Following a detailed investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Goswami was charged with grand larceny in the second degree, a Class C felony that carries a potential prison sentence of up to 15 years. He was taken into custody on October 15.

Authorities allege that Goswami’s dual employment violated state ethics and labor regulations and led to the misuse of taxpayer money. Under New York’s updated bail law, his charges do not qualify for release on bail.

Condemning the alleged misconduct, Inspector General Lucy Lang said, “Public employees are entrusted with the responsibility to serve with integrity, and Mr Goswami's alleged conduct represents a serious breach of that trust.”

She further added, “Working a second, full-time job while claiming to be working for the State is an abuse of public resources, including taxpayer dollars.”

Lang praised the partnership between her office and law enforcement agencies, noting, “We truly value the relationships we have with our law enforcement partners. This is a perfect example of the power of collaboration, and we look forward to this case's successful resolution in court.”

Background and Investigation

The investigation was jointly conducted by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Inspector General’s Office. Goswami was listed as a project coordinator for the state, earning $117,891 in 2024, according to SeethroughNY, a public database that tracks government salaries.

The case highlights ongoing efforts by New York authorities to ensure transparency, accountability, and ethical conduct among public employees.