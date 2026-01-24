Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A horrific case of family murder involving an Indian-origin family has surfaced in the United States, where a 51-year-old man allegedly shot dead four members of his family in Georgia following a domestic dispute. The suspect has been identified as Vijay Kumar, 51, who is accused of killing his wife, Meemu Dogra (43), and three relatives — Gourav Cumar (33), Nidhi Chander (37), and Harish Chander (38). The incident occurred early Friday morning at a residence on Brook Ivy Court in Lawrenceville city, Gwinnett County.

Argument Escalates Into Family Tragedy

According to police, an argument reportedly began between Kumar and his wife at their Atlanta residence. The couple then travelled to their relatives’ home along with their 12-year-old child. Upon arrival, Kumar allegedly opened fire, killing all four adults inside the house. Gwinnett County Police said three children, aged 7, 10, and 12, were present during the incident. While two younger children hid inside a closet, Kumar’s 12-year-old child managed to call 911 after the shooting. All three children were unharmed. Officers responding to the emergency call found four adults dead inside the residence, all suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Police said the motive appears to be domestic-related, though the exact trigger for the violence remains under investigation.

Consulate Mourns, Charges Filed

Kumar has been taken into custody and faces multiple charges, including four counts each of malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault, along with charges of cruelty to children in the first and third degrees. The Consulate General of India in Atlanta expressed grief over the incident, confirming that one of the victims was an Indian national. “We are deeply grieved by a tragic shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute. The alleged shooter has been arrested, and all possible assistance is being extended to the bereaved family,” the consulate said in a post on X. Authorities have not yet confirmed the nationalities of all the victims or clarified the precise familial relationships among them.