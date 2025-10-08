Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Indian-Origin Man Sentenced To 22 Years In Jail For Child Sex Offences In East London

Indian-origin man sentenced to 22 years in East London for child rape; his brother jailed for indecent images after a major Met Police investigation.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 12:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

An Indian-origin man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for a series of child rape and sexual assault offences in the UK. His brother received a separate jail term for possessing indecent images of children, following a detailed investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

Brothers Sentenced At Snaresbrook Crown Court

On Tuesday, 26-year-old Vruj Patel was handed a 22-year sentence at Snaresbrook Crown Court in east London. His brother, Kishan Patel, was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment for offences involving indecent images of children.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police believe there may be additional victims and have issued a public appeal urging anyone affected to come forward.

"Cowardly, Opportunistic Offender"

Describing the gravity of the crimes, Detective Sergeant Rob Blant, who led the investigation, called Vruj Patel a "cowardly, opportunistic offender" who preyed on vulnerable victims for his own gratification.

"The threat he poses to women and children has been reflected in his sentence," DS Blant said, adding that Patel will remain under strict lifetime monitoring through a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will be registered as a sex offender for life.

He praised the investigative team’s dedication, calling it "a fantastic example of a thorough and detailed investigation by Met detectives working to support victims of the most serious offending."

Guilty Pleas And Disturbing Crimes

According to the Metropolitan Police, Vruj Patel pleaded guilty to multiple offences, including:

Rape of a child under 13
Assault of a child under 13 by penetration
Four counts of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity
Rape of a woman over 16
Sexual assault by penetration
Possession of indecent images of children
Voyeurism

He was also found guilty of recording and possessing footage of the abuse, further cementing his lifelong entry into the UK’s sex offenders register.

His brother, Kishan Patel, admitted to making and possessing indecent images of children. Alongside his 15-month jail sentence, he was handed a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Investigation Triggered By Device Repair

The case began on February 1, when Greater Manchester Police alerted the Met after a third party reported finding videos of child sexual abuse on a device sent for repair. The device belonged to Kishan Patel.

Detectives quickly seized his devices and discovered that the person committing the abuse in the videos was Vruj Patel. He was identified when his face briefly appeared in one of the recordings showing the assault of a young girl known to the brothers.

Evidence Linking Patel To Multiple Offences

Further analysis uncovered more disturbing footage, including Vruj Patel raping a young woman after a university night out and committing voyeurism involving another girl. Detectives matched his clothing and distinctive jewellery across several videos to confirm his identity.

Investigators believe some offences date back to 2018, but the voyeurism incidents may have occurred even earlier. Police suspect that Patel’s offending continued in recent years.

Appeal For Additional Victims To Come Forward

Following the sentencing, the Metropolitan Police renewed its appeal for further victims to contact authorities. Detectives are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who believes their child may have been in Patel’s care or at his home.

Victim-survivors in this case have been receiving specialist support and guidance throughout the investigation and court proceedings.

Anyone with information is encouraged to report online or call 101, quoting "Operation Castline."

"There are teams of dedicated officers working across London who will leave no stone unturned to identify those who commit offences against vulnerable people," DS Blant said, reaffirming the force’s commitment to justice and public safety.

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 12:01 PM (IST)
Indian-origin Man Jailed Child Rape Case UK Met Police Investigation UK Crime News Child Abuse Investigation
