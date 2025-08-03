Indian-Origin Family Disappears During Road Trip To West Virginia, Search Underway

Authorities are searching for four Indian-origin senior citizens from New York who went missing while traveling to a spiritual destination in West Virginia. The family, who left Buffalo for Prabhupada's Palace of Gold in Marshall County, was last seen at a Burger King in Pennsylvania on July 29.

Missing Individuals and Vehicle Details

The missing persons have been identified as Asha Divan (85), Kishore Divan (89), Shailesh Divan (86), and Gita Divan (84). They were traveling in a 2009 lime green Toyota Camry with a New York license plate EKW2611.

Last Known Location

Surveillance footage captured two of the family members entering a Burger King restaurant in Pennsylvania, and their last credit card transaction also traces back to that location. Shortly after, a Pennsylvania State Police license plate reader detected their vehicle traveling south on I-79 at 2:45 pm on Tuesday.

Ongoing Search Efforts

“The family was headed to Pittsburgh and then on to Moundsville, West Virginia,” said Marshall County Sheriff Mike Dougherty, adding that while authorities have “a few leads,” the four remain missing. Deputies from Marshall and Ohio counties are scouring nearby roadways, and helicopters will join the search operation on Sunday.

Authorities and Community Appeal

The National Crime Information Center has entered details of the vehicle, and a missing persons report has been filed in Buffalo.

The Council of Heritage and Arts of India (CHAI), a nonprofit based in Williamsville, New York, has also amplified the appeal for help.

“Two couples who were traveling are currently missing, and we’re all deeply concerned. If anyone has heard from them or has any updates, please reach out. Hoping they’re safe and will be found soon,” said CHAI President Sibu Nair.





