HomeNewsWorld22-Year-Old Indian National Indicted In US For Cross-Border Migrant Smuggling Ring

22-Year-Old Indian National Indicted In US For Cross-Border Migrant Smuggling Ring

A US grand jury has indicted a 22-year-old Indian national for allegedly running a cross-border smuggling network from Canada into New York.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 10:39 AM (IST)

A United States federal grand jury has indicted an Indian citizen for allegedly orchestrating a cross-border smuggling operation that brought undocumented Indian nationals from Canada into New York State. The case, filed in the Northern District of New York, adds to growing concerns in Washington over organized networks exploiting the US–Canada border.

The accused, identified in court records only as Shivam, is 22 years old. He faces one count of conspiracy to illegally bring non-citizens into the United States and four additional counts related to illegally transporting them for private financial gain, a per PTI. The indictment was formally returned on Wednesday, expanding on earlier charges filed against him last year.

Indian's Alleged Smuggling Network Across Northern Border

According to federal prosecutors, Shivam coordinated multiple smuggling operations between January and June 2025. Investigators allege that he directed the movement of undocumented individuals across the US–Canada border into Clinton County, New York, an area that has increasingly come under scrutiny for illegal crossings.

Court filings describe a January incident in which US Border Patrol agents attempted to stop two vehicles travelling together near the border. Both vehicles allegedly fled, leading to a pursuit. One vehicle reportedly left the roadway and became stuck, while the second was intercepted in Mooers, New York. Authorities say a total of 12 undocumented individuals were found in the two vehicles.

Digital Evidence & Coordinated Operations

Federal investigators say digital evidence played a central role in building the case. WhatsApp messages recovered from one of the drivers were allegedly linked to a phone number associated with Shivam. Prosecutors claim the messages revealed detailed coordination of the smuggling runs, including instructions on routes, directions to safe houses in upstate New York, and photographs used to confirm the arrival of those being transported.

The Justice Department said these communications indicated that the January incident was not an isolated event. Instead, investigators believe Shivam may have supervised several similar operations even before January 2025, pointing to an organized and ongoing effort rather than a one-off attempt.

Serious Prison Time If Convicted

If found guilty, Shivam faces significant prison exposure. The conspiracy charge carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years. Each of the four counts related to illegally bringing individuals into the United States carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a maximum of 15 years, meaning he could face decades behind bars if convicted on all counts.

Shivam was initially charged by criminal complaint in June 2025 with conspiracy to illegally transport individuals. The grand jury indictment broadens the case, adding new charges and strengthening the prosecution’s allegations.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 10:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Canada US INDIA
