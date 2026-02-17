Indian National Detained In New Jersey On Sexual Assault Charges Involving Minor: ICE

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldIndian National Detained In New Jersey On Sexual Assault Charges Involving Minor: ICE

ICE detains Indian national in New Jersey over child assault and other charges; removal proceedings ongoing.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 03:29 PM (IST)

An Indian national has been detained in New Jersey by US immigration authorities after facing multiple criminal charges, including the alleged sexual assault of a child under 13. The detention places him in immigration custody as legal proceedings unfold in the state.

ICE Details Allegations

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) identified the individual as Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli and described him as an undocumented immigrant. According to the agency, he has pending charges that include child sexual assault, larceny linked to shoplifting, and public disorder.

ICE confirmed that Kottapalli will remain in custody while removal proceedings continue under US immigration law. The agency did not release information regarding the exact date of his arrest, the specific county where the case is being heard, or detailed circumstances surrounding the allegations, as per reports. Officials underlined that the charges are allegations and will be resolved through the judicial process.

Agency Post On X

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, ICE shared a photograph of Kottapalli and listed the charges as “SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A CHILD UNDER 13, SHOPLIFTING, PUBLIC DISORDER.” The agency referred to him as a “criminal illegal alien from India” with pending cases in New Jersey.

No further specifics about the criminal investigation were provided in the social media statement.

Deportation Trends

The case comes amid a broader rise in deportations of Indian nationals from the United States. Data recently presented in India’s Parliament indicated that more than 3,800 Indians were deported in 2025 following nationality verification and coordination between American and Indian authorities.

However, those figures did not clarify how many deportations were tied to criminal allegations and how many were based solely on immigration violations.

Enforcement Focus

US authorities have consistently indicated that non-citizens accused or convicted of serious crimes — particularly offences involving minors — are given priority for detention and removal. Under American law, such individuals may remain in immigration custody while their criminal cases move through the courts.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 03:29 PM (IST)
