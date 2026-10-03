Indian missions worldwide mark Mahatma Gandhi's 157th birth anniversary

Beijing/Islamabad, Oct 2 (PTI): Indian missions in China, Japan, Pakistan, the UK and several other countries marked Mahatma Gandhi's 157th birth anniversary on Friday by highlighting the enduring relevance of his universal message of peace, truth and non-violence.

Indian diplomats, members of the Indian diaspora and local dignitaries joined commemorative events across the globe to pay tributes to Gandhi.

In Beijing, Indian Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami offered floral tributes to Gandhi at an event organised by the Indian mission.

“@EOIBeijing, together with the Indian community and Friends of India, commemorated the 157th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at the Jintai Art Museum today," the Indian Embassy in China said in a post on X.

Doraiswami was joined by Yuan Xikun, curator of Jintai Art Museum, in offering floral tributes to Gandhi, it said.

A soulful musical tribute by Chinese artistes and moving renditions of Gandhi's favourite bhajans by members of the Indian diaspora marked a celebration of peace, harmony, and non-violence in Beijing.

In Shanghai, Indian Consul General Pratik Mathur was joined by consul generals of BRICS countries in paying floral tributes to Gandhi.

Remembering Bapu, Mathur and distinguished speakers reflected on Gandhi’s life, teachings and their relevance in today’s world, the Indian consulate said in a social media post.

In Japan, Indian Ambassador Naguma Mallick joined officials and Indian community members in laying flowers at Gandhi's statue in Edogawa and reflecting on his legacy.

During the event, Ambassador Mallick highlighted Gandhi’s guiding principles and the universal values he left behind, including the spirit of "Antyodaya" -- prioritising the needs of the most vulnerable -- cleanliness, and service to society, the Indian mission in Tokyo said in a social media post.

Also in Japan, youth groups performed devotional songs along the Edo River, carrying forward Gandhi's enduring message of peace and non-violence. In the UK, India’s High Commissioner P Kumaran joined Mayor of Camden Councillor Patricia Leman, Indian community members and friends of India, at Tavistock Square in London to pay homage to Gandhi on his 157th birth anniversary.

“From India to the world, Bapu’s message lives on. High Commissioner P. Kumaran also led tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament Square, London, joined by Justice B.V. Nagarathna, Bob Blackman MP, Lord Rami Ranger and former MP Virendra Sharma, among other distinguished guests. Tributes were offered in remembrance of a leader whose philosophy transcended national boundaries and inspired movements for freedom, equality & justice around the world,” the Indian High Commission posted on X.

In Islamabad, India's Charge d’Affaires Satyanjal Pandey and other members of the mission paid floral tributes to Gandhi.

“Cd'A @DrSatyanjal and @Indiainislamabad members paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of #Gandhijayanti, remembering his message of truth and non-violence,” the mission said in a social media post.

In Nepal, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu marked Gandhi Jayanti with Charge d’Affaires Rakesh Pandey and officials of the mission paying floral tributes to him.

Students and teachers of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations in Nepal also sang hymns cherished by Gandhi.

In Australia, High Commissioner Nagesh Singh, along with officers and staff of the Indian mission, community leaders and members of the Indian diaspora, paid floral tributes at Gandhi's statue in Glebe Park, Canberra.

The event, which also marked the International Day of Non-Violence, remembered Gandhi's ideals of truth, non-violence and peace.

In New Zealand, High Commissioner Muanpuii Saiawi, Wellington Mayor Andrew Little, MP Ayesha Verrall, Indian community leaders and other dignitaries paid floral tributes to Gandhi at Wellington Railway Station.

Speakers reflected on Gandhi's life and teachings and their relevance in the contemporary world, while women and children presented dance and musical performances as part of the commemoration.

In Bahrain, Charge d’Affaires Rajiv Kumar Mishra paid floral tributes to Gandhi, with the Indian mission highlighting his enduring legacy of peace, truth and ahimsa (non-violence).

In South Korea, members of the Indian Embassy, the Indian community and others paid floral tributes at Gandhi's bust at Yonsei University in Songdo to commemorate his birth anniversary.

In Sri Lanka, High Commissioner Santosh Jha addressed members of the Sarvodaya Shramadana Society on Gandhi Jayanthi, celebrating a movement championed in Sri Lanka by Dr. A T Ariyaratne.

“Gandhiji’s timeless vision of Sarvodaya for the welfare and awakening of all, continues to guide India-Sri Lanka collective journey toward grassroots empowerment, inclusive development and a prosperous future,” the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka said in a post on X.

In Spain, the Embassy of India in Madrid and members of the Indian community gathered at Plaza Joan Miró to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 157th birth anniversary.

In Bulgaria, India’s Ambassador Arun Sahu offered floral tributes at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in South Park, Sofia, to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti.

The event was attended by the Indian diaspora and friends of India in Bulgaria, the Indian embassy said.

The Embassy of India in Warsaw celebrated the 157th anniversary of Gandhi Jayanti with members of the Indian diaspora and Polish friends, including teachers and students from the Bednarska Schools and the Janusz Korczak School.

“On this occasion, Ambassador Neeta Bhushan and the participants laid wreaths at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi. In her speech, the Ambassador emphasised the enduring relevance of Gandhiji’s values—non-violence and peace—and his guiding principles. She also underscored the significance of his message for the world,” the Indian embassy posted.

Gandhi Jayanti was also observed by Indian missions in other countries, including Mongolia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Turkiye. PTI SKS GRS SKS GSP GSP

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